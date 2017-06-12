

Only Chickens Fear American Diversity

What's the Big Deal about a president firing an FBI Director over the investigation of a foreign power's invasion of America's electoral process?

President Trump has right and might to fire We the People's government civil servants, but minus provable justifiable cause, he taunts Section 4.

The United States Constitution insists, we are innocent until proven guilty -- and that our Founding Fathers presumed, there would be more than a few presidents, impeached -- reasoning, one of the greatest dangers in preserving, the Exceptional Experiment of self-government, would be investing in one man the power to be easily corrupted.

That isn't to say, our Founding Fathers expected most presidents, after Washington, would be crooks, but rather being cognizant that training for every new president would come from their life experience, preceding election, and the challenges faced in their first year, as President.

However, despite impeachment of Andrew Johnson, for the most part, between Lincoln's 1865 assassination and Nixon's, under threat of impeachment, 1974 resignation, Americans, and the Congresses they elected, have largely averted eyes, hearts and minds from the task of removing presidents, even when in conflict with American laws.

Besides, catapulting the greater good for all, above protecting party political power's financial rewards, is just too inconvenient, too time consuming and requires too much honesty, civics and adult supervision.

And when is it best to be assured of another's loyalty? After years of association, or when unexpectedly thrust together by voters expecting an ensemble of team players, working for the good of all of the people, all of the time?

The question is rhetorical, because the relationship between a President of the United States and members of the Department of Justice, though both within the Executive Branch of Government, is not meant to resemble, a buddy system.

Serving in the Second Continental Congress, I imagine Franklin and Jefferson were not alone in expecting America might someday, with or without foreign stimulus, elect itself a Kingfish like loudmouth, glad handing women, back slapping Justice Department personnel for a desired decision on behalf of a compromised subordinate with a story to tell.

They may have even imagined a full House of Goodlatte and Paul Ryan, loving party more than inspiring a, Home of the Brave. Isn't the very antithesis of a democratic republic, blessing presidential naivete with excuses for unprecedented ignorance of and disregard for our Constitution.

Nonetheless, America has survived and thrived many growing pains, even while our Exceptionalism was being stained by the shameful practice of cultivating generational prejudice and bias.

For decades America's exceptional love has been on a great divide trajectory with both major parties morally deteriorating:

Conservatives like Pence, sanctimoniously claiming their faith is an inherent right to wage war on women, LGBTQ and now the non-existent American Sharia Law

Increasing Leakers, both revered and reviled

