Refresh  

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 2 Share on LinkedIn 1 Share on PInterest 1 Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon 1 Tell A Friend (7 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
OpEdNews Op Eds

Lies, Leaks, Laughter and Legal Loving

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcello Rollando     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 6/12/17

Author 58005
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)


Only Chickens Fear American Diversity
(Image by Akemi Ohira)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Descending the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D. C. taking pride in our love of God and Country, while hating people who look like fired U. S. Attorney Preet Bharara, resenting those who think like fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates and defaming Americans who act like fired FBI Director James Comey, believing that makes America great -- turn back, face Abraham, lock eyes -- pledge allegiance to the rights and privileges we promise each other every time we dare utter, Land of the Free, Support our Troops and Justice for all.

What's the Big Deal about a president firing an FBI Director over the investigation of a foreign power's invasion of America's electoral process?

America!

President Trump has right and might to fire We the People's government civil servants, but minus provable justifiable cause, he taunts Section 4.

The United States Constitution insists, we are innocent until proven guilty -- and that our Founding Fathers presumed, there would be more than a few presidents, impeached -- reasoning, one of the greatest dangers in preserving, the Exceptional Experiment of self-government, would be investing in one man the power to be easily corrupted.

That isn't to say, our Founding Fathers expected most presidents, after Washington, would be crooks, but rather being cognizant that training for every new president would come from their life experience, preceding election, and the challenges faced in their first year, as President.

However, despite impeachment of Andrew Johnson, for the most part, between Lincoln's 1865 assassination and Nixon's, under threat of impeachment, 1974 resignation, Americans, and the Congresses they elected, have largely averted eyes, hearts and minds from the task of removing presidents, even when in conflict with American laws.

Besides, catapulting the greater good for all, above protecting party political power's financial rewards, is just too inconvenient, too time consuming and requires too much honesty, civics and adult supervision.

And when is it best to be assured of another's loyalty? After years of association, or when unexpectedly thrust together by voters expecting an ensemble of team players, working for the good of all of the people, all of the time?

The question is rhetorical, because the relationship between a President of the United States and members of the Department of Justice, though both within the Executive Branch of Government, is not meant to resemble, a buddy system.

Serving in the Second Continental Congress, I imagine Franklin and Jefferson were not alone in expecting America might someday, with or without foreign stimulus, elect itself a Kingfish like loudmouth, glad handing women, back slapping Justice Department personnel for a desired decision on behalf of a compromised subordinate with a story to tell.

They may have even imagined a full House of Goodlatte and Paul Ryan, loving party more than inspiring a, Home of the Brave. Isn't the very antithesis of a democratic republic, blessing presidential naivete with excuses for unprecedented ignorance of and disregard for our Constitution.

Nonetheless, America has survived and thrived many growing pains, even while our Exceptionalism was being stained by the shameful practice of cultivating generational prejudice and bias.

For decades America's exceptional love has been on a great divide trajectory with both major parties morally deteriorating:

Conservatives like Pence, sanctimoniously claiming their faith is an inherent right to wage war on women, LGBTQ and now the non-existent American Sharia Law

Increasing Leakers, both revered and reviled

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.ThereasonableVoice.com

Marcello Rollando is both seasoned political writer and critically acclaimed Performing Arts Director. Taking a sabbatical from his beloved NYC to work on a number of political campaigns as communications director and/or consultant in 2008, he (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Simple Truth: No Simple Solutions

Too Many Secrets

Religion OMG!

When Death Knocks Twice

ISIS -- Iran/Netanyahu GOP -- Fundamentalists - End Times

May Day, May Day: Dancing In the Street

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Marcello Rollando

Become a Fan
Author 58005
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jan 2, 2011), 6 fans, 140 articles, 221 comments, 4 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I love Checks and Balances, how about you? I love impeachable tweeters, how about you?

I love fireside chats when POTUS has a clue. I love the FBI, Obamacare, not Trump guy, how about you?

Submitted on Monday, Jun 12, 2017 at 5:45:41 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 