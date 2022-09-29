 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Lies Chrysler Tells Us

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Joel Joseph

By Joel D. Joseph, Founder, Made in the USA Foundation

Chrysler is running a television ad for the Dodge Challenger that ends, "Domestic, Not Domesticated." This is a big lie: the Dodge Challenger is made in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. It is not domestic, it is in fact imported.

Chrysler was bailed out by the federal government in 2009 with a $12 billion loan. The purpose of the loan was to save Chrysler who had filed for bankruptcy protection and its tens of thousands of workers. Neither President Bush nor President Obama attached any strings to this massive bailout. Our so-called "Car Czar" did nothing to keep jobs in the United States. Chrysler and General Motors would definitely have agreed to keep production in the United States because the alternative was going completely out of business. Chrysler said it would keep jobs in the United States, but it lied. Chrysler now does not make a single passenger car in the United States. Ford and General Motors are heading in the same direction by making more cars overseas and fewer in America. Buick, for example, manufactures the majority of its car models overseas. The American taxpayer has been had.

To add insult to injury, for the first time, Jeep, a division of Chrysler, is now manufacturing Jeeps overseas in Italy for sale in the United States. This is the same Jeep that the U.S. Army used to liberate Italy from the fascist Mussolini regime.

Minivans and Health Insurance

Chrysler invented the minivan in the United States, but no longer makes them here. The Chrysler Pacifica and the Dodge Caravan minivans are both made in Canada. Do you know why they make these vehicles in Canada? Because Canada has socialized medicine where the provincial governments pay for health care and the manufacturers don't. In the United States, car manufacturers pay more than $1,500 per car for health care for every car made in the USA. Our government's policies have driven Chrysler, Ford and General Motors to make more cars in Canada and fewer in the United States because we do not have government health care.

Chrysler is Not Alone in Misleading Consumers

General Motors promoted the Camaro in advertising by proclaiming that it was "brought to you by the country who invented rock and roll." But in fact, the Camaro was and is made in Canada. Canada did not invent rock and roll, the United States did. GM's ad was clearly false and misleading.

The American Automobile Labeling Act (AALA), which I testified in favor of and lobbied to get passed, requires that all new cars to include on their window price sticker the country where the car was made, and where the engine and transmission were manufactured. At car shows all around the United States, where millions of Americans look at new cars to buy or dream of buying, Ford, Chrysler and General Motors remove these stickers illegally. This prevents consumers from being well informed as to where these auto companies make their cars and trucks. GM and Chrysler manufacture many cars in Canada, Mexico, North Korea, Italy, Poland, China and other places. Way to go Car Czar!

The U.S. Department of Transportation is supposed to enforce the AALA law, but doesn't. I have written to Pete Buttigieg, the Secretary of Transportation, about these violations of law, but have not yet received a response.

What Should We Do About it?

Congress should pass a law that requires advertisements for cars and other consumer products to disclose the country of origin of the product. The ad for the Dodge Challenger would simply say: "Made in Canada." The Mercedes C class sedan is made in Alabama. Mercedes does not want consumers to know this either. Mercedes wants its customers to think that it is made in Germany. A television ad for the Mercedes C sedan would also disclose that it is made in the USA.

The Made in the USA Foundation hired the Harris Poll to determine if Americans preferred to buy American products. By a large margin the survey showed the Americans are willing to pay more for a "Made in the USA" label.

This advertising law should also apply to other products including prescription drugs. It seems that half of the ads on television are for prescription drugs. More and more prescription drugs are made overseas. The ads would have to disclose that the drug is made in Ireland, or China or India, wherever it is made. Consumers have a right to know where the products they ingest or buying are made. Congress and the executive branch must enforce this right.

Rate It | View Ratings

Joel Joseph Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

CEO of California Association for Recycling All Trash, www.Calrecycles.com and CEO of Genuine-American Merchandise & Equipment, www.genuine-american.com, manufacturers of tennis equipment in the USA (Tennis Wellbow, Good Vibe vibration (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Trumps and Jared Kushner Cheated Their Way into Elite Colleges

Outsourcing Obamacare

Red Nose Day Gives Black Eye to Walgreens and NBC

Shame on Ralph Lauren and the US Open

Great American Products to Buy Labor Day Weekend

U.S Trade Deficit Causes Income Inequality

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend