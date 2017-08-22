- Advertisement -

Are these words familiar to you?

"He has waged cruel war against human nature itself, violating its most sacred rights of life & liberty in the persons of a distant people who never offended him, captivating & carrying them into slavery in another hemisphere, or to incur miserable death in their transportation thither."

Throughout recorded time, individuals have been left unconsidered next to the functions of institutions. It took centuries of individually instigated progression to enable individual rights among the mechanics of elite institutions. The U.S.A. wasn't the first nation to sanction the right of individuals to question and to steer their country. The original patriots were not original in their attempts at liberty, only original at attaining it.

FACT: Thomas Hobbes was a political philosopher born in England, 1588. Thomas penned "Leviathan" among other works. The book was about the basic rights of people relative to formations of people, institutions and authority, which he named leviathans. His political theories angered royalists of the time, though many people supported his revolutionary ideas of basic rights.

The Magna Carta is a collection of documents written in 1215--1225. Parts were copied from the Charter of Liberties, written in 1100, England. These documents provided people with Habeas Corpus, protection from being jailed for nothing, but it mainly addressed royalty, nobility and clergy privilege. It was written as a legislation to prevent the King of England from taking advantage of church officials and other nobility. Those at the base of the pyramid were mostly unconsidered.

The Charter limited the power of kings over the bishops and barons. These documents were mostly concerned with the privileges of the haves, relative to the despotism of the king, the have-all. The Magna Carta inspired the original patriots, but the documents were limited in scope and mostly recognized the institutionalized rather than all individuals.

The 1689 English Bill of Rights set forth certain rights for certain individuals as well; many concepts were shared by the Colonies. Yet the rights were prescribed only for certain individuals. The Colonists believed they were included in the English Bill of Rights, but soon it became apparent they were not.

The original patriots used ideas from England, but they also had other influences. The Haudenosaunee as they called themselves for generations, now known by the name they became associated with by outsiders, The Iroquois, directly influenced the original patriots. The exact etymology of the word Iroquois is unknown, but in all likelihood, the word was once derogatory. The Iroquois Nation of Haudenosaunee is a generations old democracy that was long established when Europeans first arrived. The Iroquois Nation influenced and assisted the European newcomers to North America, formerly known as Turtle Island.

The newcomers, as illustrated by Thomas Jefferson, essentially advocated the genocide of American indigenous peoples, while at the same time looked to many of them as exemplary of tribes forming one common league. The Colonists not only adopted native knowledge, but also, at the same time legalized the theft of their land and institutionalized their expulsion and murder. This must have required a certain amount of doublethink.

The trinity of liberty was influenced by native ideas as well as European concepts. These ideas formed the foundation of the U.S.A., and were themselves a paradigm. Meant to insure the liberty of colonies among empires, they have since changed the world. Individuals have set on a course for increased liberty ever since, for the documents allow progression. The Declaration of Independence was meant to inspire the Colonies to shun the blood right of kings, and has gone on to inspire generations to seek liberty. The Haudenosaunee influence cannot be overlooked.

Through the trinity of liberty, inspired by indigenous democracy, individuals countered the framework of generational, global, oligarchical collectivist exploits. The original patriots questioned and rejected the status quo. Throughout recorded time, nearly everywhere, were fiefdoms, kingdoms and oligarchical empires. Any place and people that weren't designed in such a way, or were weaker, were rolled on and capitalized on. Empires set sail on the Seven Seas to colonize and institutionalize the world over time after time.

The Declaration of Independence was an open letter to the royal and noble oligarchical collectivism of King George III and his underlings. It stated that the people had enough and would no longer support their oligarchical collectivism pattern. They demanded liberty, not a slanted pyramid system. They could taste liberty, being far from the dominant European institutions and they could see liberty exemplified by the autonomous indigenous, and they announced their discontinuance of institutionalization.

The Declaration of Independence was a direct insult to George III and the well cultivated oligarchic and monopolistic institutions. It is a declaration of discontinuance. The Colonists, people without an actual nation to call home, began flattening the slant of the empirical exploiters with an open declaration. The Declaration of Independence boldly questioned the King's actions and announced that the royal exploitations were detested and that they desisted.

The Bill of Rights protects the basic rights of individuals in a complex institutionalized world. They are elementary rights preventing exploitation of one, under another. No institution or individual can supersede the Bill of Rights. It exists to protect individuals from religious, corporate and government institutions. People around the world aspire for the universal rights the trinity of liberty assures. The Bill of Rights was arguably written with the hindsight of The Revolutionary War, with the knowledge of what rights needed to be secure and counters institutional exploitation by providing individual rights.

The Constitution provides framework to a government of the people, for the people and by the people, an institution with checks and balances to guarantee that all actions are questioned and all powers limited. The Constitution did not set up the most effective government, but attempted to set up the most impartial and fair government. The Constitution is adjustable, it develops along with people; its laws are changeable so the government acts without interfering with the individuals and on their behalf.

