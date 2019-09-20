Libertarian Socialism Can Build Community, Communalism, and Communism



We must be open, honest, and transparent if we want to build community , communalism , and communism from the bottom-up, from the ground-up, from the local to the global. To integrate peace and joy in all the world-- we need a network of communes interconnected and integrated in love--attaining and sharing higher and higher levels of love-- eternal love with peace on earth. Empower every local community in every way. Let the whole world vote together. Let the whole world sing with unity, harmony, and oneness. That can be our long-term goal.





Would a Libertarian Socialist support forced or compulsory public schooling? No. Would a libertarian socialist support the public schools? Only if they are built from the bottom-up, not from the top-down. Enable every neighborhood elementary school district to become completely autonomous and self-determined. To provide the best education to students, to bring out the creative genius in everyone, we need to help students understand themselves and guide them to study what is important to them. We each have something unique to give to the world. Students working with their mentors can design their own curriculums, from the elementary level through the college level. Here are references to well-known educators John Taylor Gatto, Paulo Freire, Diane Ravitch, and E.D. Hirsch.





To be voted Teacher of the Year of NYC and the state of New York, Libertarian John Taylor Gatto had to break all the school rules. Essentially he was turning high school students loose from school traveling all over Manhattan, each doing individualized research projects. I find it is very refreshing to listen to John Taylor Gatto even though before he died, he was writing letters to Trump, giving him advice on how to become president. I think Gatto was successful because he taught students how to succeed in the world of capitalism. His research into the history of public education in the United States reveals that the original purposes of public schooling were all about social engineering and social control by the powers-that-be. Totalitarian capitalism is just as bad as totalitarian socialism. John Taylor Gatto shared that what the most elite schools in the nation have in common is an emphasis on active literacy--writing and speaking--in addition to passive literacy--reading.





Some neighborhood school districts may choose to use public money to promote homeschooling, house schools, and more tutoring provided by adults in the neighborhood, wanting to improve their intentional community. Other neighborhood school districts, preferring vouchers and tax credits, may use the marketplace to encourage students to attend schools outside of the neighborhood. But ideally and ecologically-speaking, parents should build community with other parents and residents closest to home, and those collectivist parents attempting to achieve that can be financially rewarded as equally as those parents who want to privatize everything with a focus on individualism. With more neighborhood schools, we will need fewer school buses. However, in the nation on the whole, creating more buses and trains can drastically reduce the number of cars on our roads and highways--which are becoming more and more dangerous everyday. We don't have to live this way.





Would a Libertarian Socialist support the military? No. I can't speak for every libertarian socialist, but I would recommend that we reduce the military by 90 percent, close down our military bases around the world and bring all the troops home as soon as possible, and work to dismantle all nuclear weapons and land mines. When other nations reciprocate, military spending can be reduced even more. Military personnel may still keep their jobs if they want to provide the resources to help create self-determined and self-sufficient local communities around the world in the places that need it the most. That is how our nation can have true global security.





We must create a world in which everyone is concerned about biodegradability, ecology, no-fossil-fuels-for-energy, voluntary simplicity, and drastically reducing trash and landfills. The wealthy class must start living simply so that others in the world can simply live.





What building practices are sustainable for future generations? Now that hemp is legal once again (surely you know the real reason it was made illegal), there are many advantages of a hemp-built home. According to hempwood.com, it is more comfortable, cleaner indoor air, energy efficiency, luxury look and feel, less mold and mildews, less pest infestation, fire resistant, low maintenance, and long term durability. Hemp can be grown without the use of herbicides and insecticides.





The Hemp-Cannabis-Marijuana plant may be the most valuable and versatile plant on earth, considering its many industrial, agricultural, medical, and recreational uses. Do you want world peace? Then let's enable every family in every community of the world to live in a hemp and solar home with all the things that we enjoy. It is only fair. We can all reduce together if needed. We need Johnny Appleseed to plant hemp seeds this time around. Even our vanishing birds choose hemp seeds above all others. Hemp wood is the most eco-friendly lumber product on earth. Hemp wood is made without destroying trees. Hemp is being welcomed back to humanity. Hemp, Hemp, Hooray! Many people have known for a long time that hemp can play a very important role in saving the environment and the world.





Moreover, we need Medicare for all in every nation and public (or community) banking for all in every country. Abolish the Federal Reserve System of central banks.





Democratic world law for Democratic World Government with the participation of every world citizen is what we need. True spirituality is the universal love for humanity, the Earth, and the divine ground of our being. That love must be institutionalized through democratic world law. The Earth Constitution is the best model available for democratic world law.







We can build community if we learn nonviolent communication, assertiveness training, if we study psychology, depth psychology, transpersonal psychology, philosophy, history, geography, the sciences and arts, the world's major world religions, and higher states of consciousness through nondual awareness. The most important element is honesty and transparency; we must constantly ask ourselves what are my motives, what are my intentions. Face-to-face participatory and consensus democracy can be encouraged in every family, in every local community.





The 9 most egregious social sins that nations have committed are 1) Imperialism 2) Racism 3) Corporate Capitalism 4) Nationalism 5) Materialism 6) Patriarchalism 7) Anti-Environmentalism 8) Speciesism (species-ism) and 9) the Discrimination against the LGBTQ community.





The two biggest threats to world peace are the United States Government (which really is an empire) and the lifestyles of the rich in the wealthiest countries of the world. During the Age of Imperialism, the wealthy Western nations were in a race to carve up the Americas, Africa, and Asia. They were far more industrialized and had more powerful weapons. In their thinking, they thought they were superior to other peoples of the world, whom they considered to be subhuman or barbarians. They essentially believed that "might makes right." The aristocratic elites exploited other nations as they exploited the workers in their own countries. Now we know who were the true barbarians. Now we understand much better why there is no peace on earth.





As a result of slavery (imagine that) and exploitation on a massive scale, the wealthy Western countries (with their more powerful weapons) got a big advantage over the underdeveloped countries, and this type of unfairness has continued to the present day. When corporations move their factories to underdeveloped countries and pay workers $3.00 an hour, when the workers from developed nations had been getting $30 an hour for doing the same work--how ethical is that? We need not only a political revolution but a spiritual cleansing of our historical wrongdoing as a nation. We need to ask the Earth or God for forgiveness for our many social sins. We have lived under so many myths, and now it is time to awaken and learn together.





If it currently would take 4 earths for everyone in the world to have the lifestyle of the average American, and half of the world lives on less than $5.50 a day(which is almost $2,008 a year (365 x 5.50)--the highest expression of love and fairness would be to support radical egalitarianism on an international level.





If currently the world is spending almost 2 trillion dollars a year on weapons and war, imagine what it would be like if those resources could be reallocated to building self-determined, self-sufficient, and interdependent local communities all over the world. Imagine what it would be like if we started becoming concerned for the self-actualization of every person on the planet. But we cannot have nations that get away with controlling, dominating, and exploiting other nations for their exclusive gain and greed.





Today on September 20, 2019 over 800 climate strikes are planned in the United States, and there will be global climate strikes taking place in 132 countries. The Green New Deal and the Extinction Rebellion movement are taking us into new directions, and it is an exciting time to be alive. But we must prevent the wealthiest one percent from attempting to co-opt the movement with massive reinvestment of global banking capital into the next big corporate energy heist after coal, oil, and gas.





We need more jobs with workplace democracy that promote self-reliant and self-determined communities, but we also need to consume far less, always encouraging veganism, and we need to dramatically reduce our ecological footprint if we truly care for all sentient beings that occupy this planet. Moreover, if we really really care, we will work to drastically reduce the income gap between the rich and the poor of the world. We are one world, one planet, one humanity. If we cannot realize that, we are doomed.





Would libertarian socialists encourage other political parties? I certainly would. We could equally empower and give an equal voice to the 7 largest national political parties in every nation. We can even give a public voice to any political party that captures at least one percent of the national vote. In the United States, Libertarians, Republicans, Democrats, and members of the Constitution Party may believe they can create a compassionate capitalism. They have a right to try and prove that to us. But Democratic Socialists, Revolutionary Socialists, the Green Party, the Left Greens, and Libertarian Socialists have other ideas that need to be heard.