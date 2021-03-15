Liberal economists Krugman & Summers battle on the American Rescue Plan. One belongs in GOP?

On this panel, Paul Krugman gets it right as Larry Summers continues his attack on the American Rescue Plan. He complains about workers getting a break.Paul Krugman & Larry summers on the American Rescue Plan
See full episodes here.
Yesterday I wrote a piece critical of ThisWeek's host George Stephanopolous for allowing Wyoming Senator Jeff Barrasso to malign the American Rescue Plan with no robust challenge.
It is bad enough that we have Republicans attacking the bill, but to have the former director of the National Economic Council for President Obama's attack is shameful as it gives Republicans a false talking point. In fact, Summers' attack sounds exactly like one that one would expect from worker-oppressor Republican ideology.
Summers's complaint is basically that the bill is not an investment in climate change policies, China competitiveness policies, and others. If one reads into it, he supports Republican and neoliberal orthodoxy where monies are given on the supply side, those "who know" what we should want.
These guys have yet to realize that supply-side economics is a failure, even if coming in a more palatable form from a "Liberal Economist." Giving financial support to those who will spend it in the economy gives the masses a vote in determining the supply, products, and services they want instead of acquiescing what the "masters" want to have them buy.See full episodes here.
Yesterday I wrote a piece critical of ThisWeek's host George Stephanopolous for allowing Wyoming Senator Jeff Barrasso to malign the American Rescue Plan with no robust challenge.
It is bad enough that we have Republicans attacking the bill, but to have the former director of the National Economic Council for President Obama's attack is shameful as it gives Republicans a false talking point. In fact, Summers' attack sounds exactly like one that one would expect from worker-oppressor Republican ideology.
Summers's complaint is basically that the bill is not an investment in climate change policies, China competitiveness policies, and others. If one reads into it, he supports Republican and neoliberal orthodoxy where monies are given on the supply side, those "who know" what we should want.
These guys have yet to realize that supply-side economics is a failure, even if coming in a more palatable form from a "Liberal Economist." Giving financial support to those who will spend it in the economy gives the masses a vote in determining the supply, products, and services they want instead of acquiescing what the "masters" want to have them buy.
What is even more disconcerting with Summers is his disregard for the American worker. He is concerned that many workers on unemployment are making more than when they were employed.
Did Larry Summers forget that there has been government-sanctioned wage theft on the American worker since Reaganomics? Has he forgotten that the minimum wage had not kept up with inflation? Just maybe it is time to give the American worker a break. After all, corporations and the wealthy have been getting them all for the last 40 years.
Paul Krugman concurs that the bill does what it needs to do. Moreover, he made it clear that most economists of substance agree.
My Books, "It's Worth It: How to Talk To Your Right-Wing Relatives, Friends, and Neighbors" & "As I See It: Class Warfare: The Only Resort To Right Wing Doom" support (1) communication techniques & (2) our Progressive message delivery.
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).
OpEdNews
depends upon can't survive without your help.
If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Most Popular Articles by this Author: (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)
Trump Effect: TV Producer to neighbor 'Your son is dating a f*cking n**ger'
What happens when Trump supporters realize they've been had?
This is how one responds to Right Wing Hacks in Real Time - Good job Don Lemon
Black & brown people joining 2nd Amendment Movement may save America
Trump Effect: New Kingwood, TX business model: Lawn Care by 'White People' U.S. Citizens (VIDEO)
O'Donnell turns Trump stunt into GOP excoriation & Democratic narrative win (VIDEO)
Post Article Comment and Rate This Article
These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.
- OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
- Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
- By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Want to post your own comment on this Article?