 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts   

Letters from camp (fact-checked)

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 86636
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)


Dear Mom.
And Dad too.
I'm having fun. (half true)
I'm making things. (true)
I made a wallet and a lanyard.
I made something for you but it's a secret.
I made a birdhouse out of birch bark.
I made suet for the birds to eat this winter.


I have two new friends. (half true, just one, maybe)
I'm getting used to the bunk. (true)
How are Ginger and Mason? (cat and dog)
Are you feeding Orville? (turtle from Woolworth)
Please write more often.
I am the second oldest in my cabin.
Ben is the oldest. He is 10.
Spiders live under the cabin.


I caught a spider in a jar.
And put holes in the lid.
I feed it a fly every day.
Its name is Jamie
That could be a boy or girl's name. (true)
Free swim is scary because
There is a submarine in the lake.
I saw it yesterday when I was under water. (half true, he saw something)


Oh, I forgot.
I can open my eyes under water.
I decided to be a deep-sea diver
When I grow up
So I can explore sea caves
And sunken ships. (true, could happen)
There is a shipwreck in the lake.
I can see the top of the mast. (it's a submerged pinetree)


There is a hermit living in the woods.
The counselor (Joe) says he is crazy. (maybe)
Sometimes we hear him howling. (half true, the howling part)
Joe says he tried to burn down the camp last year.
But he only burned down the counselor's cabin.
(Half true. The counselor's cabin did burn down.)
Joe says Willy (the director's dog) barks
When the hermit is around. (maybe)


The counselors take turns telling stories.
We sit around a fire and eat S'mores.
Some of the stories are scary.
Joe told a scary one last night
About a prophesy. He said
The world will end by fire and flood.
First the whole world will dry up and burn
And then the oceans will rise.


Only the tip of Mt Everest will be left.
Then we took turns throwing a stick in the fire
And saying our real name and our camp name
And where we were born.
I didn't want to say Indiana so I said India.
Tomorrow we have to clean the cabin.
I can't wait to see Sandy. (his pony)
Please come early.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

We must be more than prophets -- a prose poem

Your conscience

Truth was everywhere

And there goes the neighborhood

Poet's Notebook: My poem, "What do I do about the mice: A pacifist's quandary" and comments

Total Recall

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 