Letters from camp (fact-checked)



Dear Mom.

And Dad too.

I'm having fun. (half true)

I'm making things. (true)

I made a wallet and a lanyard.

I made something for you but it's a secret.

I made a birdhouse out of birch bark.

I made suet for the birds to eat this winter.





I have two new friends. (half true, just one, maybe)

I'm getting used to the bunk. (true)

How are Ginger and Mason? (cat and dog)

Are you feeding Orville? (turtle from Woolworth)

Please write more often.

I am the second oldest in my cabin.

Ben is the oldest. He is 10.

Spiders live under the cabin.





I caught a spider in a jar.

And put holes in the lid.

I feed it a fly every day.

Its name is Jamie

That could be a boy or girl's name. (true)

Free swim is scary because

There is a submarine in the lake.

I saw it yesterday when I was under water. (half true, he saw something)





Oh, I forgot.

I can open my eyes under water.

I decided to be a deep-sea diver

When I grow up

So I can explore sea caves

And sunken ships. (true, could happen)

There is a shipwreck in the lake.

I can see the top of the mast. (it's a submerged pinetree)



There is a hermit living in the woods.

The counselor (Joe) says he is crazy. (maybe)

Sometimes we hear him howling. (half true, the howling part)

Joe says he tried to burn down the camp last year.

But he only burned down the counselor's cabin.

(Half true. The counselor's cabin did burn down.)

Joe says Willy (the director's dog) barks

When the hermit is around. (maybe)





The counselors take turns telling stories.

We sit around a fire and eat S'mores.

Some of the stories are scary.

Joe told a scary one last night

About a prophesy. He said

The world will end by fire and flood.

First the whole world will dry up and burn

And then the oceans will rise.





Only the tip of Mt Everest will be left.

Then we took turns throwing a stick in the fire

And saying our real name and our camp name

And where we were born.

I didn't want to say Indiana so I said India.

Tomorrow we have to clean the cabin.

I can't wait to see Sandy. (his pony)

Please come early.