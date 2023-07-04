Let us end the U.S. Preoccupation with Perpetual War - No excuses

The U.S. and Perpetual War by John Rachel provides a strong list of unpleasant indictments by extraordinary political theorists, activists, writers, educators and experienced military people who are also peacemakers. This eclectic collection of individuals without hesitation rip the masks from the faces of the death-dealing murderous US Hydra that claims on behalf of We The People to be the benevolent manager for global peace and stability - and propagandizing us that its Perpetual War footing is in good standing.

The Indictment - The US is the greatest threat to world peace

The erudite Mr. Chomsky, one of several outstanding contributors to The U.S. and Perpetual War, penetrates the veil of the incessantly generationally propagandized and recently traumatized Americans, writing, "Even during the Obama years international polls showed that world opinion regarded the US as the greatest threat to world peace, no other country even close."

Obliquely, Chomsky would have us notice the NYT as a stenographer for the warmongering when it "dismissed [a UN vote of 180-2 against the 60-year-old US sanctions regime against Cuba] as a chance for critics of the US to blow off steam", as "quite normal".

In the words of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on April 4, 1967, at Riverside Church in New York City. the US is "greatest purveyor of violence in the world."

After King made this statement, President Johnson soon afterward ordered the removal of secret service protection for Dr. King.

A year later on April 4, 1968, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., was assassinated in Memphis. Tennessee.

The King family sued the US government, which paid civil damages as a contributor to his death. That the US government admitted culpability is in itself a demonstration of what is possible if we acted as We The People.

In June 1963, President John F. Kennedy in an historical speech at American University of epic US statesmanship, called for cooperation and peace between the nuclear super powers, the US and USSR. A little over five months later some evil persons hatefully tried to blow his head off his body. Peace? HELL NO.

Former President Jimmy Carter in 2019 described the US as "the most warlike nation in the history of the world." Perhaps this is an admission of his part in providing aid to the mujahideen against the Soviets in 1979.

Contributor Cynthia McKinney, who ran for US President in 2008 and is very outspoken concerning the Entity that is the greatest threat to world stability and peace, having refused to vote for every Pentagon war-funding bill, and having introduced legislation to investigate 9/11, and introducing legislation to eliminate the use by the US Pentagon of depleted uranium munitions, which Russia apparently considers to be nuclear warfare albeit "minor" in the current Russian SMO in Ukraine, and who introduced articles of impeachment against GW Bush, apparently caused The Denizens of the Deep to make a move.

She reports that her congressional office was infiltrated. She fired a sneaky file-rummaging perp in the act and she was visited by the Pentagon. We certainly won't find Chuck "Seven ways to Sunday" Schumer challenging the murderous warmongering Hydra.

What is to be done?

John Rachel through a series of fifteen questions inexorably leads the respondents as an American body to a single conclusion: We the People must end the US propensity for perpetual war. A minority of opinions expressed whether the hurdles are too high or that a peaceful transition is possible.

One fact is certain. There is growing concern and a certain amount of anger that the warmongers that compose a majority of the US Congress and who don't listen to the people are insane.

Scott Ritter, one of the contributors, writes: The Doomsday Clock should be set at one second until all nuclear weapons are eliminated--that's the true state of play. Anything else is simply an exercise in self-deception.

Yet the US Congress is considering legislation that could consider the destruction of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) as a reason to use nuclear weapons against Russia. Who would destroy the nuclear power plant? Why Russia of course, even as Russian forces provide security against further Ukrainian attacks against the plant, spend billions to supply cheap gas to Germany via the Nord Stream pipelines, reopen the water supply to Crimea after it was shut off by Ukrainian Nazis, and crown this humanitarian effort that restored a supply of water to Crimea by blowing up the dam that provided the source and creating in an apparent fit of insanity a flood of ecological contamination at the Black Sea. Only fools will have closed mouths.

Putin for his part has already said that he cannot imagine a world without Russia.

In 2018:

" For those who know , I don't need to say what it is. For those who don't, I will say it again. This means that we are ready and we will use nuclear weapons only when we are sure that someone, a potential aggressor, attacks Russia, our territory," said Putin.

"And when we are sure, and this all happens within a few seconds, that there is an ongoing attack on Russia, only after that we strike back. This is the response, because they [missiles] fly at us, and then something will fly back, towards aggression," he added.

"The aggressor must be aware that retaliation is inevitable, that they will be destroyed. And we, the victims of aggression, as martyrs, will go to heaven, while they will just die, because they will not even have time to repent," Putin said.

The Russian people are angry at EU USUK NATO. They would welcome the opportunity for the US-led NATO to deploy troops in Ukraine. The ultimate showdown for the US is, if Russia decimates any NATO city, will the American president be willing to invoke Article 5 if Boston, or New York are next on the hit list?

We have fools for national leaders. Our tasks however small individually must be to take back our sovereignty and let the elected ones know from our local jurisdictions on up to the US Congress, that we have the power to remove them from their lucrative jobs if they do not end The U.S. and Perpetual War immediately.