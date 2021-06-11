

The corporate flag of America

Let's get right to the core of "things" as they really are. Things that have nothing to do with optimism or pessimism; just reality.

The reality is US actions in the world reveal it as a criminal enterprise. Think about it. Criminal in that it has initiated illegal wars and occupations, committed assassinations, coups, false flag attacks, color revolutions, embargoes, sanctions, provocations against any country that refuses to fall under its hegemony.

Then uses human rights violations, democracy, freedom of navigation as ruses to defend its (otherwise "criminal") policies and actions.

Yet it is the greatest violator of human rights killing more innocents than any other regime in history.

Its democracy is bought and sold. Candidates for elected office-local, state and federal-are selected, their candidacies underwritten by big corporate interests, special interests, Israeli Lobby, billionaires et al then once elected go about writing legislation to the benefit of those interests.

"Freedom of navigation" is nothing more than a modern version of the old "gunboat diplomacy" the US used in the 18th and early 20th century in China before Mao's Communists took over the country in 1949. Now its purpose is to contain the economic colossus that is modern China.

Of course the American people are so propagandized and indoctrinated with America's "goodness", its nationalistic symbols, the flag, songs like "America the beautiful", from sea to shining sea, land of the free and home of the brave in its national anthem, most won't allow the truth to enter consciousness, never mind letting anything to counter the propaganda they've internalized.

And if they allow themselves to become aware of the truth the cognitive dissonance would be so great it would turn their world they've come to believe upside down, turned on its head. There's no ointment that could soothe that pain.

So better to retreat, remain in denial. Take solace in elections while trudging along to make ends meet. Some becoming addicted to opiates, cover their bodies in tats, support the demonization of foreign leaders and their countries, some believing in UFO's and now diligently following the protocols against COVID while demonizing those who refuse to get the shots.

We're in need of a real revolution in this country. We're in the majority, the 99% popularized by the occupy movement in 2011. Those big interests are the 1%, the mostly unelected ruling elite that reign over us.

But as said earlier in this piece the ruling elite have so propagandized the majority to internalize and become indoctrinated with the propaganda they've swallowed that instead of taking on the oppressing ruling elite that reigns over them they squabble amongst themselves-which is exactly what the ruling elite want, taking the focus off of them.

Without correctly recognizing and identifying the real "enemy" in our midst's how do we begin to combat it?

As in any problem solving one has to correctly identify the problem before it can begin to be solved.

