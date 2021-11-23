Let's Talk Turkey: Glen Ford Carves Up the American Empire

Glen Ford had grown a little bit tired of the Mighty Whitey and his imperial ways, before he died on July 21 this year, and he wasn't all that enamored of weak-kneed Uncle Tomfoolery either. Give me da rock, get out da way, he seemed to say, da co*k's come home to roost, mothafuckka. Cockadoodledoo. Woke your sleepy ass up, brutha. We got some work to do.

Well, that's how I read the energy and intention of Ford's "No More American Thanksgivings," the opening evisceration of the mightiest, whitiest American holiday of them all. His screed is a triumphant tonic, a P'au Revere trumpet blast to open The Black Agenda (OR Books, 2021). Ford begins his carve-up of the butterball day traditionally associated with the beginning of the Christmas shopping period (Black Friday), with some nastiness. Smallpox blankets that would make Wuhan blush. Stolen corn from gravesites probably filled with victims of that smallpox, leaving a wide open area, reminiscent, later, of a trailer-park swathe. Indian heads on totemic poles. Indians sold into slavery and sent to Caribbean. Ford sums it up with words of Governor John Winthrop, "This day forth shall be a day of celebration and thanksgiving for subduing the Pequots."

In 2003, Ford writes, for The Black Commentator (a forerunner to Black Agenda Report),