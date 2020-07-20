 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 7/20/20

Let's Make Good Trouble Get in the Way of our Bad President

(Page 1 of 3 pages)
Author 58005
Advice from Congressional Candadate Victory is in the Struggle
(Image by Marcello Rollando)   Details   DMCA
Self-medicating more trying to get more than five hours sleep a night?

Seizing on a Bitcoin request, sailing off on a ship of Twitter fools soon parted from their money?

Seeing a familiar supremacist playbook, do we speak up, say something, do something morally courageous like, exercise the right of the people peaceably to assemble?

Are we so oblivious to Fascists transforming American Dream into a confused nightmare, thinking, Freedom of Speech gives us the right to endanger others - especially in southern states bearing the additional burden of Conservative Republican Governors' arrogance and ignorance: failing constituents by not engaging in the commonsense of lockdowns and humanitarian patriotism of wearing masks.

Ignorance is not bliss. It's been killing thousands of Americans every day, long before COVID-19 was aggravated by the trumped.

Sometime after midnight Thursday 16 July 2020, still heavy-laden by thoughts of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg facing another battle with Cancer and the cancerous tissue reconstructing Lincoln's Republican Party, I decided to try sleeping.

By 7am Friday 17 July 2020 I was calling my political mentor who, in 2008, was the Democratic Nominee for Congress for Virginia's 4th District - who had years ago invited me to an exploratory meeting, as a potential Communications Director. Introducing me to her table team, including an older gentleman at its head - I shook the hand of the Reverend Dr. C. T. Vivian.

Now, I was calling to tell her of his death.

Shortly before midnight Friday 17 July 2020, my screens lit up with a Washington Post news alert: John Lewis, front-line civil rights leader and eminence of Capitol Hill, dies at 80.

I was so overwhelmed by the sense of loss to American moral and intellectual leadership that I forgot the reality of the ineptitude and immorality of Donald Trump: now pushing to stop new money for CDC, testing and tracing our Homeland pandemic.

Only almighty universal power decides when to cutoff the tree of life of two such mighty oaks, whose justice for all roots dared to inspire peace in the face of physical brutality, unlawful arrest and a president refusing to preserve, protect and defend We The People.

The branches of such giants will continue to provide inviting shade for those weary of delays and half measures, seeking true democracy in the rejuvenating sanctuary of good trouble.

Walking in the shadow of death, we remember all who lost their fight to live, defeated by anti-American Conservative Senators, Governor clones of an apathetic president and the greed of corporate political handlers willingly risking the lives of school children.

Let's get in the way of those who abuse medical staffs and grieving families targeted by COVID-19, and emulating John Lewis and C. T. Vivian, insist, get thee behind us selfishness, ignorance, and the MAGA arrogance infected Republican Party.

Although, in the midst of the Trump plague - not COVID-19 nor SCARS COVID-2 - but our infectious diseases exposed by Coronavirus.

While we were, the home of the brave, when

Communications consultant and ghost writer for progressive political organizations, causes and candidates.
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
