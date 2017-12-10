Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Let's Hear it for a New Cold War

From flickr.com: HyPeskin_KennedyCollection-046 {MID-207274}
HyPeskin_KennedyCollection-046
(Image by urcameras)   Permission   Details   DMCA
A new Cold War is what we need,
Here in the land of the brave and freed,
With sound econ and jobs galore,
Like the Seventies and before,
With scowling foes we love to hate:
Dour Russkies with balding pate.

.
The ingrates who resist this trend,
Should quick and hard be sharp upend'.
They see not and less remember
The pride and glory of November,
When Kruschev blinked and we won day:
Triumph the American way.
.
Skeptics whine, "Why this again?
Surely t'is beyond our ken,
How we can war and fix our house,
Which sore needs paint and much de-louse,
And pay our debts and return to black,
And get our 3A rating back."
.
But of a piece is all of this,
Which is the concept that they miss.
Again the leader of free world,
Our debt and troubles turn bright-pearled,
Because the fight involves us all,
We can't be bothered by a squall.
.
A squall like race and gender probs,
Or gropey guys or Wall Street robs,
Or growing inequality,
Or doctors sans integrity,
Or even talk of gluten woe,
Which way back when did no one know.
.
The doubters/skeptics, the whole lot,
Seem to have just plain forgot',
The joys of warring in the Cold,
With intrigue, walls and spies so bold,
And enemies with bureaucrats,
Capitals, ranks and diplomats.
.
'Cause, me, I'm sick of turbaned beards,
Who have no style and talk so weird.
At best they do great villains make,
And threaten all for Allah's sake,
But drink no wine, eat no caviar:
Cold Wars have more class by far.
.
And think of coming culture perks:
Music, flicks, and Broadway works,
Butch and Sundance will ride again,
Snoopy, M.A.S.H., a new John Lenn'.
There's nothing like a good long fight,
To tune guitars and make pens write.
.
Without Cold War we're not ourselves,
We're rusting cars and empty shelves,
We fret about what's right and wrong,
And who wears briefs and who a thong.
Let's hope the new war lasts some time,
And the country clears its head of chime.

 

Philip Kraske lives in Spain, where he teaches English, does translation, and writes both prose fiction (novels) and verse.

