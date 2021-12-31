 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Let's Go 2021

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 503224
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
Happy New Year, Welcome In 2019...
Happy New Year, Welcome In 2019...
(Image by Thanks You For Visting...)   Details   DMCA
tps://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/speeches-remarks/2021/01/20/inaugural-address-by-president-joseph-r-biden-jr/" rel="noopener ugc nofollow" target="_blank">Few periods in our nation's history have been more challenging or difficult than the one we're in now." - President Joe Biden

As the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2021, our country seemed to be on the brink of climbing out of the nightmare that was the year 2020. With the election just a couple of months earlier, the country had voted for a fresh start and in just 20 days we were set to put the divisiveness of the election aside with an example of what a peaceful transfer of power looks like. The newly approved vaccines had given us a map that we could use in the new year to lead us out of a pandemic that had killed hundreds of thousands of Americans, kept families apart, and sent our economy into a recession. While we could not gather to celebrate a new beginning, the promise existed that our days of social remoteness were about to end.

The optimism of a new beginning died a quick but painful death on January 6, 2021, when Sore Loser In Chief Trump and his accomplices whipped his cult into a frenzy with a deadly cocktail of lies about election fraud, nationalism, and white supremacism. Following commands to march to the Capitol and "have trial by combat", they invaded the People's House in an attempt to lynch their political opponents and stop the formal receipt of votes from the Electoral College. For the first time in our lifetimes, the peaceful transfer of power actually seemed like it could be in jeopardy.

The assault on democracy continued in statehouses where Republicans feared that they were losing their grips on power. Instead of adjusting their policies to meet the needs of the electorate, they sought to reduce the electorate to those who agree with their policies. In Georgia, a state that Trump unexpectedly lost to Biden, the voter suppression law was particularly devious since it now punishes anyone who gives water to voters stuck in long lines. These are the very lines that officials had previously engineered to inconvenience voters in minority areas who were exercising their rights in a democracy.

Optimism's corpse was then deprived of a dignified burial by the right-wing's long-standing denial of scientific principles. Not accepting the concept of evolution, rejecting the seriousness of COVID-19, and not understanding the power of vaccines were not effective ways of preventing the spread of a pandemic. When the rapidly evolving COVID-19 virus morphed into the Delta Variant, it caused another spike in infections, which resulted in hospitals (and the health care workers who staff them) once again being overwhelmed and an escalation of deaths. Not unsurprisingly, the areas that were most affected were the ones with the least protection from vaccines.

After decades of opposing a woman's right to choose when she brings a baby into this world, fighting against the ability for all couples to marry, and forcing their religious doctrine on non-believers, Trump's Republican party suddenly accepted the concept of choice. Unfortunately, their concept of "my body, my choices" neglects to take into account the effects of their decisions on society as a whole. When science deniers choose not to wear a mask or get vaccinated, they will have to live with the consequences, but so will everyone else that they infect. Their deliberate inaction provided the fertile ground needed to keep the pandemic alive and ensured that normalcy could not return in 2021.


(Image by Save America PAC)   Details   DMCA
With Trump still promoting his big lie, anti-vax hysteria still embedded in the population, and the omicron variant rapidly spreading, there is little optimism as we start a new year. However, the one bit of hope that we can hold on to from the lessons of 2021 is that the future is never written in stone. Last year that meant we failed where we should have succeeded. Perhaps the coming year will bring successes where we thought we were doomed to fail.

A look back at 2021"

Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for students with special education needs and public education. He is an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council and serves as the Education Chair. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Finding Hope in Florida

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 