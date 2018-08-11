 
 
Let’s Stop Talking about Global Warming

By Josh Mitteldorf

opednews.com Headlined to H3 8/11/18

Let's stop talking about gloabl warming

Talk about global warming sounds a lot like moralizing, and, of course, GM and Exxon-Mobil want to keep it that way. "You go ahead and exhort people to give up their comfort and convenience for the good of the whole wide world, and we'll continue to advertise our gas-guzzlers, and let the people make their own choice" But everything that we want people to do to help stem global warming has local and personal benefits as well, benefits that are far more compelling to the people we need to convince.

Maybe the reason why the mainstream liberal press is permitted to give so much space to global warming is that the corporate culprits know this is ineffective, and maybe counter-productive.

Every measure which we should be taking to allay global warming has other good reasons behind it, and the other benefits are more tangible, closer to home, and more immediate. We should be arguing for these measure on the basis of their local effects, their economy and their health benefits, not on the basis of a far-away goal that presumes global cooperation.

Suppose it were the case that it was in everyone's individual interest to drive SUVs, to buy electricity from coal-fired power plants, and to eat beef from farting cows raised on factory farms. It would take a moral sermonizer of the order of Billy Graham to convince each of us to Do The Right Thing so that it might benefit All Of Us. People tire of this kind of rhetoric, and close their ears. This may have something to do with the fact that Al Gore is the brunt of snide jokes, and the the adjective algorian has entered our lexicon as a term of derision.

Luckily, we don't have to take this stand. We don't have to argue on the basis of a distant goal to people who ask, "How can the emissions from my little family affect this huge global catastrophe?" We can explain to people the personal benefits of energy conservation and local sourcing.

We could all be living in super-insulated houses, kept warm in winter and cool in summer with a minimum of energy use. Using technology from 40 years ago, Amory Lovins designed the headquarters of his Rocky Mountain Institute in Snowmass, Colorado in a way that assures the buildings need no heat in the winter or AC in the summer. He calculates that the extra cost of insulation, sealing, and heat-exchange ventilation is fully recovered because the building needs no furnace or heating ducts. That's right, the building costs no more to build that a conventional office building, and fuel savings begin to accumulate on Day 1.

(Image by Rocky Mountain Institute)   Permission   Details   DMCA

For existing buildings, most investments in insulation and modernized HVAC systems pay for themselves within a few years. Which is easier, organizing a global campaign to convince 7 billion people to change their behaviors in ways that are not in their individual interests, but are necessary to change the planet? or getting your city to modernize the building codes?

The cost of wind energy and solar cells has been falling steadily for decades. Sometime around 20 years ago, renewable energy became more economic than fossil fuels, if all subsidies and externalized costs are included. Then, in the last 5 years, the price of new solar cells has fallen below the price of a new coal-fired plant. The Repuglicans, who have opposed subsidies on ideological grounds for decades, are now enacting coal subsidies (!) to keep coal competitive with photovoltaics. Which is easier, lobbying for our industries to Do The Right Thing and prevent global warming, or telling your Congressman: No subsidies for coal!

The cost of fossil fuels by rights should include the cost of an endless series of wars in the Middle East. But that's not how it is calculated. The cost of natural gas should include the homesteads and the groundwater lost to fracking--poisoning water in our rural communities, destroying farmland, causing earthquakes, and leaking vast amounts of methane. But that's not how it's calculated. We need to end the wars against Islamic states, and we need to stop fracking, and if there was no such thing as global warming, these would both be important goals nevertheless.

39% of methane emissions globally come from cattle ranches, and another 37% from factory farms. Methane is a greenhouse gas twenty times more potent than CO2, and persisting in the atmosphere much longer so the global warming impact is closer to thirty times that of CO2. Still the best reason to stop factory farming is that the meat is making us sick and the animal waste cannot be safely disposed. Consumption of beef is growing worldwide. 26% of the world's ice-free land area is already being used for animal grazing, mostly cattle. The best reasons to cut back on livestock is that we are eating more meat than is healthy for us, and that pastureland is desperately needed as habitat for displaced species.

America's system of auto transportation is utterly dysfunctional, and everyone who fumes in daily traffic jams knows this. Public transit in major cities of Europe and Japan and China are convenient enough that people prefer commuter rail to cars. Updating our American transit systems will save us time and expense, while making the city air more breathable. The benefit for global warming seems incidental in comparison. Cars and trucks are the second largest source of greenhouse gases, after electric power plants.

There are lots of ways we could prevent global warming, and still the global ecosystem would continue to collapse from under us. For example, we could end up with geoengineering, and its unforeseeable side-effects. On the other hand, there is no way to prevent ecosystem collapse that doesn't allay global warming. So, from a tactical perspective, it is safer to organize around the larger issue of environmental preservation and restoration of habitats.

The bottom line

Fracking is a travesty of pollution and land degradation. We should be moving to renewable electric power, moving to public transportation, sustainable agriculture and semi-vegetarian diets. All these moves have personal and local benefits that are tangible in the near-term, and far more compelling than their distant relationship to global warming. Let's stop talking about global warming and advocate instead for these policies on the solid grounds of health, environmental and economic benefits.

 

Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Patrick Walker

(Member since Apr 20, 2013)


  New Content

Granted, straightforward moralizing is not a good approach to humanity's climate emergency. But just the use of the outmoded term "global warming" in this piece suggests that the piece itself is not properly framing the issues or taking the right approach to them.

To sharpen our view of what's wrong here, I'll quote the final sentence: "Let's stop talking about global warming and advocate instead for these policies on the solid grounds of health, environmental and economic benefits."

As I said, VERY few climate activists--or, at least, very few astute ones--are talking about "global warming" at all. Instead, we say "climate crisis" or "climate emergency." While that term has a moral component (it's deeply immoral to ignore a crisis or emergency), it also has a self-interest one: if your house is on fire, you have a very strong self-interest in taking action.

But the "climate crisis" framing also adds a crucial element missing from the "benefits" framing: humanity really IS facing a crisis--an existential threat to its survival. Speaking of "benefits" is guaranteed to result in continued foot-dragging about implementing solutions. ESPECIALLY in the face of a POLITICAL emergency, where almost none of our politicians give a damn about "health, environmental, and economic benefits." Talking in such terms is the WORST conceivable way to organize social movements--which are ESSENTIAL in political crises and frame their message in terms of INTOLERABLE INJUSTICES. Which is NOT the same thing as individual moral scolding.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 11, 2018 at 3:23:59 PM

Josh Mitteldorf

Author 2756
Senior Editor
(Member since Sep 14, 2006)


Reply to Patrick Walker:   New Content

I'm aware of some of the terminology. I don't see that it makes much difference whether you call it "global warming" or "climate emergency". When you tell people what they're doing is "deeply immoral", their eyes glaze over. But when you tell them "Here's how you can save money on your heating bills", they perk up.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 11, 2018 at 4:37:00 PM

Patrick Walker

Author 87431

(Member since Apr 20, 2013)


Reply to Josh Mitteldorf:   New Content

When you tell the politicians who control energy policy ANYTHING, their eyes glaze over--unless you're one of their megabucks donors. What you're failing to understand is it that it doesn't matter worth a damn what you tell average people about "saving money on their heating bills"; the people in charge politically simply won't allow that to be an option for them.

Besides, those of us who talk of climate emergency DON'T tell average people they're deeply immoral. We tell them the politicians running the show are criminal bastards. YUGE difference! And we know that narrative plays well; it helped Trump win. We just need people with a GENUINE interest in "draining the swamp" to proclaim it. Since very few of those are politicians, we need a social movement.

People who acts as if there's no POLITICAL crisis aren't going to solve our climate emergency, no matter what rhetoric they use. Naomi Klein insightfully sees that the problem is corrupt neoliberals in charge of government at a time of climate emergency. If I have any special insight into these matters, it's because I've listened to Klein.

One final thought: talking to people about reduced heating bills does NOTHING about U.S.plans to export huge amounts of domestic natural gas obtained by climate-destroying fracking--the process you rightly vilify.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 11, 2018 at 5:09:47 PM

Em Sos

Author 509442

(Member since Jul 23, 2017)


Reply to Patrick Walker:   New Content

I'd say, without casting moral aspersions on anyone, very well spoken.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 11, 2018 at 5:07:01 PM

Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)


  New Content

We should be doing all that is suggested in Josh's article, as many of us have been for decades. However, people around the world have a right to know what is happening to them--as they already see, such as shown in this small handful of examples...

click here

click here

click here

but they should also know why (e.g., why recent hurricanes, such as Katrina, Harvey, Maria, Sandy, etc. are as frequent and as large as they are). Scientists have a responsibility to tell folks the truth, but all too many are afraid to speak out, as they will be ostracized and funds cut off. The NYT is not my idea of liberal media, to say it politely, and the particular article referred to is utterly atypical of any media that I am aware of, in addition to being incomplete or in error in many places.

We should have been listening to Amory long ago, along with Paul and Ann Erlich's Population Bomb, and countless others. We should be looking to help folks working on CO2 drawdown, such as this group click here (I suggest reading the list carefully, where it says "browse all solutions," while weighing the odds against about 400+ tons of CO2 we've put up or will continue going up for another 30 years, where they'll hang around for another hundred thousand years or so, while at the same time looking for more solutions, such as a simple and effective one they don't even mention, i.e. free vasectomies.

It was only after batting my head against the wall as Salt Lake's Audubon Solar person, appearing at hearing after hearing; producing the Uinta Sierra Club newsletter for over a year; going to endless hearings on habitat issues, including a breakfast with the late Governor Matheson arranged by a friend of mine, along with Lovins and many others, for a few examples, that I burned out. Only then, and at great cost to myself and family, moved to Idaho and lived off-grid from 1983 until 1997 click here (I believe before RMI got started, as it was finished in 2015). I was also working on solar airships until about a year ago, with four working models, but could not find funding to proceed (I see the site is not possible to get to through Google and is labelled "not secure" but this URL should work click here). So while this subject, aka Saving Earth, is close to my heart, I'm not here to write yet another book about it click here, so I'll make a large effort and shut my flapper here. At least for the moment. :-)

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 11, 2018 at 5:40:08 PM

