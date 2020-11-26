Let Us Make Them the Last Two Lies

President Trump says he won the election.

This is a lie.

Eighty million voters attest to it.

For us to make this his last lie, we need to overcome the second lie with which he justifies the first.

The second lie is that he lost because of a huge "Democrat" conspiracy theory.

It is this second lie that is truly dangerous, because it is believed by a large majority of his followers and they will believe it long after he is gone.

The legitimacy of our electoral process is at stake. The existence of our democratic republic is at stake. Which other means do we have to ascertain the will of the people but our vote?

How to Combat This Lie

There is no easy way to combat a lie. Time does that. What we can do and must do is to prevent its spreading. And the best way to reach this goal is to stop the lie at its source. We have to stop President Trump repeating this lie.

Donald Trump is a bully. The bully cannot stop by himself or, sadly, herself. An entire book, now translated into eight languages, gives a fairly comprehensive treatment of the topic.

We recommend three solutions to let the poisonous effects of the second lie gradually disappear into thin air, where it came from: a short run, a long run, and a bridge solution.

The Short-Run Solution - a First Form

A first form of the short-run solution can be implemented, as suggested in previous posts, if (at least) five brave Republican Senators are ready to march into the Oval Office and respectfully request President Trump's resignation well before January 20, 2021. The sooner the better.

For his good; the good of the party; the good of the nation. We have urgent work to do, much work to deal with a crumbling economy in the midst of an assault by the COVID-19.

