 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Let Us Make Them the Last Two Lies

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 506883
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carmine Gorga, Ph.D.
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

President Trump says he won the election.

This is a lie.

Eighty million voters attest to it.

For us to make this his last lie, we need to overcome the second lie with which he justifies the first.

The second lie is that he lost because of a huge "Democrat" conspiracy theory.

It is this second lie that is truly dangerous, because it is believed by a large majority of his followers and they will believe it long after he is gone.

The legitimacy of our electoral process is at stake. The existence of our democratic republic is at stake. Which other means do we have to ascertain the will of the people but our vote?

How to Combat This Lie

There is no easy way to combat a lie. Time does that. What we can do and must do is to prevent its spreading. And the best way to reach this goal is to stop the lie at its source. We have to stop President Trump repeating this lie.

Donald Trump is a bully. The bully cannot stop by himself or, sadly, herself. An entire book, now translated into eight languages, gives a fairly comprehensive treatment of the topic.

We recommend three solutions to let the poisonous effects of the second lie gradually disappear into thin air, where it came from: a short run, a long run, and a bridge solution.

The Short-Run Solution - a First Form

A first form of the short-run solution can be implemented, as suggested in previous posts, if (at least) five brave Republican Senators are ready to march into the Oval Office and respectfully request President Trump's resignation well before January 20, 2021. The sooner the better.

For his good; the good of the party; the good of the nation. We have urgent work to do, much work to deal with a crumbling economy in the midst of an assault by the COVID-19.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Carmine Gorga, Ph.D. Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

President, The Somist Institute, 87 Middle Street
Gloucester, MA USA 01930

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Cascade of Errors (1517-2017)

Why Don't We Hear This Question: What Does Kim Jong-un, North Korea's Supreme Commander, Want?

To Pay For Health Care There Is Also The Amish Way, The American Way

Redemption of the Bully

What To Do If The Stock Market Crashes?

Stop The Global Financial Elite Perversion Of John Maynard Keynes

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Carmine Gorga, Ph.D.

Become a Fan
Author 506883
(Member since Oct 13, 2016), 2 fans, 24 articles, 33 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)

"Women are not irrational; they are relational."
       -- Carmine Gorga

Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

  New Content

That he won the election is a lie; that he lost it because of a vast democratic conspiracy is another lie, an extremely dangerous lie because it undermines the legitimacy of our electoral process. Let us make these the last two lies of President Trump.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 26, 2020 at 3:38:29 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 