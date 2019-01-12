 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Let Them Eat Lab Animals Says US FDA Commissioner

By       Message Martha Rosenberg       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/12/19

Author 1353
Become a Fan
  (84 fans)
- Advertisement -

Since the first cloned mammal, Dolly the sheep, was created, cattle, horses, goats, pigs, and mice have been cloned, as well as dogs and cats, a mouflon sheep, a mule, and a racing camel. The FDA's 2008 968-page report on cloning and a European Food Safety Authority report were designed to reassure consumers about the safety of cloned meat and milk but they do the opposite. They raise questions about the health of cloned animals and their offspring, the safety of their and their offspring's milk and meat and even the soundness of the cloning process itself.

In one study, meat and milk differed and had "alterations in fatty acid composition and delta-9 desaturase [an enzyme that synthesizes fat] activity," says a US report. These changes imply that "lipid metabolism may be altered," in cloned cattle.


We should eat lab animals says the new FDA commissioner
(Image by Martha Rosenberg)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Determining whether animal clones are producing a hazardous substance in their milk although theoretically possible, is highly impractical say US ag officials since milk from cows, sheep, and goats are mixtures that are estimated to be composed of more than 100,000 molecules.

Despite the disturbing questions, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb has written that he thinks leftover lab animals, which will increasingly be clones, should be eaten. "The process of making genetically engineered animals for drug production also can sometimes produce large numbers of surrogate dams or non-genetically engineered offspring that have no drug producing qualities," he wrote with Matthew B. Wheeler in a BIO brochure called "Genetically Engineered Animals and Public Health," in 2008. BIO is one of the world's largest biotechnology organizations.

- Advertisement -

"These animals are nonetheless difficult and expensive to continue to maintain, and therefore are ideally suited for placement in the food supply chain. In fact, some observations suggest that using genetically engineered animals to develop drugs is only cost efficient when these surrogate dams and (or) non-genetically engineered offspring can be safely harvested for human consumption."

Both Big Meat and Big Pharma welcome the trend of cloned and genetically engineered animals because they make more money. The Franken products are often presented as environmental advances. For example, says Gottlieb, the genetically engineered Enviro-Pig said to excrete 75 percent less phosphorus and use 33 percent less land has "environmental benefits" that will reduce the carbon footprint.

Cows can even be engineered to resist human-made problems, says Gottlieb, like cattle bred to have no prions that would host mad cow disease a problem largely attributed to the practice of feeding cows to cows. Dairy cows can be engineered to resist mastitis, a common infection with the use of the milk producing GMO rBGH.

Not surprisingly, Gottlieb has strong Pharma industry ties. When he served as FDA deputy commissioner for medical and scientific affairs in 2005 he had to recuse himself from resource planning for a possible bird flu epidemic because of financial ties to the drug companies Roche and Sanofi-Aventis. He also had to bow out of work related to Eli Lilly, Proctor & Gamble and five other drug companies.

After his May confirmation as FDA Commissioner, the New York Times wrote Gottlieb "has been a frequent consultant to drug companies, serving on advisory boards for large pharmaceutical companies like GlaxoSmithKline and Daiichi Sankyo. He has also invested significantly in the health care industry, most recently through the venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates and T. R. Winston & Company, an investment bank."

No doubt his drug industry ties will produce more genetically engineered and cloned lab animals which "are ideally suited for placement in the food supply chain."

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries. Her first book, Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health, is distributed by Random (more...)
 

Martha Rosenberg Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Grassley Investigates Lilly/WebMD link Reported by Washington Post

The Drug Store in Your Tap Water

It's the Cymbalta Stupid

Are You Sure You're Not Psychotic Asks Shameless Drug Company?

Another Poorly Regulated "Derivative"--the Antidepressant Pristiq

MRSA and More. Antibiotics Linked to Obesity and Allergies, Too

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 