Lest the criminal judge (poem)

War crimes in Ethiopia. But wait a second!
War itself is a crime! Oh that I may just live
Long enough to outgrow this outrage!
I would be so very grateful.
I will consign my rage to a ritual fire,
Bury its ashes deep in the ground.
Just let me live beyond my urge to scream
To the earth and sky!
But that would still leave my seething disgust
For the status quo of our Orwellian nightmare,
That our leaders defend so righteously,
Turning those gothic millstones that grind away my soul.
Then just let me live long enough to
Recover from the constant anxiety
Of witnessing the daily chess game;
The pawns are our lives, the players --
Those powerful wounded egos
Who have lost touch with people who
Cook their own dinners, wash dishes,
Make their own beds, wash their clothes
And even mend their socks . . .
Then, I pray, let me outlive my pissed shadow.
I'm really worried
About my friends who are even angrier and
More exhausted than me, who are raising
Little children in this world
That the powerful wounded are wrecking
Almost as they have nothing better to do
Than to sew chaos right to the
Natural fibers of my welcome mat!.
With Greta I hiss -- How dare you!
War crimes in Ethopia? You don't even know
What a crime is! You never have.