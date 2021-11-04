Lest the criminal judge (poem)

War crimes in Ethiopia. But wait a second!

War itself is a crime! Oh that I may just live

Long enough to outgrow this outrage!

I would be so very grateful.

I will consign my rage to a ritual fire,

Bury its ashes deep in the ground.

Just let me live beyond my urge to scream

To the earth and sky!

But that would still leave my seething disgust

For the status quo of our Orwellian nightmare,

That our leaders defend so righteously,

Turning those gothic millstones that grind away my soul.

Then just let me live long enough to

Recover from the constant anxiety

Of witnessing the daily chess game;

The pawns are our lives, the players --

Those powerful wounded egos

Who have lost touch with people who

Cook their own dinners, wash dishes,

Make their own beds, wash their clothes

And even mend their socks . . .

Then, I pray, let me outlive my pissed shadow.

I'm really worried

About my friends who are even angrier and

More exhausted than me, who are raising

Little children in this world

That the powerful wounded are wrecking

Almost as they have nothing better to do

Than to sew chaos right to the

Natural fibers of my welcome mat!.

With Greta I hiss -- How dare you!

War crimes in Ethopia? You don't even know

What a crime is! You never have.