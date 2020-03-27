 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 3/27/20

Lessons from Coronavirus Ground Zero

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Coronavirus precautions - the problem is the healthcare system, not the virus.
(Image by chaddavis.photography)   Details   DMCA

I live in New York City, arguably Ground Zero (again!) for COVID-19, though Louisiana is catching up fast.

The problem isn't the virus per se, but our already over-stretched, previously slashed medical system, plus our complete lack of national industrial policy or capacity to ramp up. A representative of Medtronic, which makes the ventilators that we are in danger of running out of in as little as a week, says they can't ramp up production fast enough because the 15,000 parts come from 14 countries and everyone else is demanding them too (NY Times). China, of course, is one of the places where those parts come from, and they can manufacture anything, and ramp up in days.

The shortages are already beginning to cause hyper-inflation. Our local food budget just doubled in a couple of weeks, and some things, like paper staples, are still scarce, even after the initial rush to overstock died back a bit.

J.D. Alt writes about that and the de facto MMT solution in the $2 trillion(!) aid package currently being voted on in Congress, expected to pass and be signed Friday. It is a bit late, but to be fair, if Congress or Trump had tried to pass such a bill even two weeks ago, it would have been rejected as alarmist over-reach. Not so much now.

http://neweconomicperspectives.org/2020/03/manhattan-project-to-prevent-hyper-inflation.html

Yesterday, 3.2 million Americans filed for unemployment - a number that is surely short of reality, since it undercounts gig and PT workers who have a harder time proving they were working, and also because several high claim states' systems couldn't handle the load and crashed. Any state that does not update the Dept. of Labor is counted as zero for the week. Even with the undercount, the filings represent 4X the previous record for the last 50 years when records started being kept.

It is no wonder we are running short of everything and prices are sky-rocketing for certain in-demand items.

According to this frequently updated NYC set of charts: https://projects.thecity.nyc/2020_03_covid-19-tracker/ there were:

51,031 NYC tested

23,112 NYC confirmed cases

365 NYC deaths

There are 8.4 million people in NYC (2020), so 23,112 cases works out to 0.275% of the population, which is hardly an epidemic. It's probably 10X that in actuality who really have the disease, but feel well enough or simply don't want/can't afford to spend money on getting tested or missing what little work is still being done. The working class, which is healthcare-challenged anyway, is more likely to still be working, delivering vital food, picking up the garbage, delivering the mail, etc. But if so, that means people are getting the CV, getting better on their own, and we are building up herd immunity faster than predicted. Gov. Coumo says our infection rate is down to doubling every 4.7 days, from every 2 days. Still too fast, but it may be that herd immunity, plus the virus' preference for a limited population of elderly, already sick, people, is slowing down the spread, plus we are starting to get some warmer days, which seems to hold back the infection rate. The draconian measures - yesterday, basketball hoops were removed from parks so kids wouldn't play in groups - may flatten the curve a few days, maybe a week or two at most, which might give our creaky healthcare system time to catch up; the massive Javits Center is being fitted for 1,000 beds, and could hold many more. The Governor says we may need as many as 140,000 new beds, but this is a worst case scenario. Emptied dorm rooms and hotels are being fitted for 100s more beds, and newly recruited doctors are being hired and housed in fancy but empty hotels too - some pre-graduated from NYU, or brought back from retirement. The cost of this would bankrupt the NYC hospitals, if not for the relief bill currently in Congress. It may not be enough, and Cuomo is complaining that New York state is getting only 1% of the funds, despite having 1/3 of the nation's cases.

Scott Baker

Scott Baker is a Managing Editor & The Economics Editor at Opednews, and a blogger for Huffington Post, Daily Kos, and Global Economic Intersection.

His anthology of updated Opednews articles "America is Not Broke" was published by Tayen Lane Publishing (March, 2015)
http://www.americaisnotbroke.net/

Scott is a former President of Common Ground-NYC (http://commongroundnyc.org/), a Geoist/Georgist activist group.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Meryl Ann Butler

Thanks for the coverage, Scott. It seems like the population density of NY may be fertile ground for the virus... but Louisiana certainly does not have that issue. I have lived in both places, and I would say NYers are lots smarter in terms of doing things to protect themselves, but encumbered by the population density, whereas my guess regarding Louisiana- which usually ranks, by education, in the bottom three of 50 states and usually votes red - people may be believing misinformation and not protecting themselves. Right here in Virginia, an evangelical pastor who posted on twitter that the coronavirus was just a big hoax designed to make Trump look bad, was dead from the virus just 10 days later. One wonders if he had thought it was serious enough to take precautions, would he have avoided being infected.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 27, 2020 at 9:15:44 AM

Author 0
Scott Baker

Thanks Meryl Ann.

The problem with Louisiana is mainly New Orleans. Several bad things are going on there:

1. People live in crowded, multi-generational, houses, much like Italy, which has the same negative result.

2. People crowd for things like Mardi Gras, which went on just a few weeks ago, in spite of medical warnings.

3. There's a significantly higher rate of obesity, smoking and diabetes, all high risk factors.

4. There's a lot of older people in certain badly hit areas.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 27, 2020 at 1:28:42 PM

Author 0
911TRUTH

trump to NY: Drop Dead

I keep asking this question: why isn't he being charged with terrorism?

Submitted on Friday, Mar 27, 2020 at 5:54:41 PM

Author 0
shad williams

So out of the 8.4 million .275% have the CV. In that case they can stop testing right?

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 2:43:13 PM

Author 0
Scott Baker

Just the opposite, we may have 2X, 5X, 10X as many cases and just not know it. Actually, the higher number would be better, because it means:

A. The illness is not that bad. Since the death and hospitalization rate is already known (the numerator), the number of active cases (the denominator) is the only open question. If that is higher, than the hospitalization and death rate will be a lower percentage of that, by definition.

B. Our herd immunity - defined as roughly 70% - 90% immunity, is that much closer to being achieved.

Speaking of herd immunity, I just read that NYC is beginning to extract antibodies from recovered people, to make into an antiviral serum. If immunity can be conferred from these naturally recovered victims, and given first to First Responders, that will finally bend the curve downward. Right now, the U.S. and New York have the dubious distinction of being the #1 worst outbreak, by far, and also still having an upwardly curving trajectory. The danger is, aside from the actual infection rate, that the creaky healthcare system will get so overrun that it will basically stop functioning, and then people will start dying at home, or on the street, spreading the disease even faster, out of any kind of control. Also, it is not a nice way to die, not that being hooked up to ventilator, alone in a busy hospital, is nice either.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 3:30:59 PM

Author 0
