Legal victory stops steal in 'Bama! But...

From Greg Palast Website

Ballot-stuffing, an Alabama GOP habit, blocked...leaving Moore's team with only nine other ways to steal it



(Image by Ted Rall)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Savor it. This day, Monday December 11, attorney John Brakey won a court order -- in Montgomery, Alabama no less -- requiring every county to keep copies of their ballots after the vote tomorrow.

Now, you may think that in a democracy, in the United States of America, in the 21st Century, you wouldn't simply throw away ballots, announce a winner, and say, "trust us, we counted the ballots fairly."

But this is not exactly America, nor the 21st Century. This is Alabama; Alabama after the 2013 Supreme Court ruling that gutted the Voting Rights Act.

That only leaves THE OTHER NINE WAYS THE GOP IS STEALING THE ELECTION IN ALABAMA.

So, any GOP ballot-stuffing plans are now in trouble.

The TRO (Temporary Restraining Order) that Brakey won may stop what I call the "Baldwin Ballot Bandit" trick or, as my co-author Bobby Kennedy calls it, "good old ballot box stuffing."

Background: In 2002, Gov. Don Siegelman won a close re-election. But, after the Associated Press announced the result, rural Republican Baldwin County locked the courthouse doors. Beginning at midnight, GOP officials claimed to have counted thousands of ballots that they mysteriously "found" -- enough to flip the election. No one was allowed to see those ballots -- if they even existed.

This is what the Brakey TRO intends to stop.

[For the full story of the Baldwin County Ballot theft, see "Stuffed," by Bobby Kennedy Jr.. It's chapter 28 of The Best Democracy Money Can Buy, a Tale of Billionaires & Ballot Bandits, the 2016 edition of my bestseller. Donate $50 for the book and I'll sign it to you with my thanks.]

So, how will they steal it? Let me count the ways (nine of them).

The ID con. Within hours of the Supreme Court slicing up the Voting Rights Act of 1965, Alabama passed a law requiring all voters to have a photo ID from a DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles). And the very next day, the state shut down almost every DMW in the ten Black-Belt counties.

"Caging." It's a felony crime, but that didn't stop Judge Moore's campaign chief, Brett Doster, from committing this vote theft crime for the George W. Bush campaign in 2004. I know, because I have Doster's own confidential emails.
(How I got them -- well, that's another story. You'll just have to read the book.) Here's a bit of one of the emails. Bobby Kennedy Jr explains how this 'caging' trick steals votes (from The Best Democracy Money Can Buy):

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Greg Palast's investigative reports appear in Rolling Stone, the Guardian and on BBC Television. His latest film, The Best Democracy Money Can Buy, on how Donald Trump stole the 2016 election, is available on Amazon.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

