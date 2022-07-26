 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H3'ed 7/26/22

Lee Harvey Oswald: Whistleblower

By   No comments, In Series: My Poetry
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)

American Awaits Soviet Word
American Awaits Soviet Word
(Image by UPI)   Details   DMCA

Lee Harvey Oswald: Whistleblower

by John Kendall Hawkins

This poem is an "extra" in celebration of National Whistleblower Appreciation Week Day. Ex-CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou has written somewhere about a luncheon where they all gather and appreciate each other, the phonies known from their squeaking like Willie Whistle. (Remember his story about snakes?) Would-be and Wanna-bes best beware that such an event could prove to be a honeypot. Imagine having all the whistleblowers in one spot at the same time! Wear a disguise.


What if Lee Harvey had stayed put in Mother Russia

reading Dostoyevsky, Notes from Underground,

and dreaming of replacing Fyodor in the almost firing squad;

bringing up the bambinos with Marina in some Soviet burb,

all the trappings of a Soviet middle class lifestyle --

even drapes for the window! --

keened to kick-stomping musical numbers,

sousing with real men named Boris the Bear,

and streaming The Great on HBO?

They'd had to have found another patsy

(I know a few guys willing to Die Hard,

take a shot in the gut from a federal spy for the team)

an idiot, really, without the ecstasy of epileptic visions

that were probably responsible for the interior finish work of most cathedrals.

Dallas, huh?

I'd have moved, have insisted that the Agency find a place near Time Square.

Or in some water-damaged mansion back home in the Big Easy.

They were cheap and comely after Katrina.

Imagine the 1812 Overture set to a jazz funeral, all hipped up on stereoids.

f*ck Texas and the multigallon hats, and donkey pumps

that made Jack Nicholson so miserable in Five Easy Pieces

that one featured in his next X-rated film Carnal Knowledge.

What do we need all that oil for anyway?

If Lee Harvey Oswald had only blown the whistle,

there would be World Peace today.

And Lee Harvey would have a podcast

that featured the science of precision

and a t-shirt that read:

I survived the Bay of Pigs

and you can, too!
Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "My Poetry"

Sonnet: Lone Tree State (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/25/2022
Sonnet: My Love Tongue-Lashed Me (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/24/2022
The Mark of Cain (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/21/2022
View All 359 Articles in "My Poetry"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

Sonnet: Man-Machine: The Grudge Match

Outing the Appendix: The Climate Change Wars

Finding the Mother Tree: An Interview with Suzanne Simard

Sonnet: Mother's Day Poem

A Cosmology I Can Live With

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend