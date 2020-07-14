Lee Camp, comedian/satirist discusses America's failures & his new book



(Image by Egberto Willies) Details DMCA



Well-known comedian/satirist Lee Camp spent some time discussing various issues confronting America that focused on in his new book Bullet Points and Punch Lines.

Watch the full episode here.

Lee Camp is a stand-up comedian and political satirist. He is the host of Redacted Tonight with Lee Camp on RT America. He created the Common Censored podcast along with Eleanor Goldfield which focuses on grassroots activism issues. Camp is the author of the new book Bullet Points & Punch Lines.

Chris Hedges wrote one of the forwards in Camp's new book Bullet Points and Punch Lines which included the following statement that is a perfect description of Lee.

There are two types of comics. There are those who focus on the foibles and excesses of the powerful, and there are those, such as Lee Camp and Jimmy Dore, as well as the late George Carlin, who focus on how the powerful are the public face of oppression and exploitation.

When I started reading the book it was like, wow, I read that before. Having all these articles as a compilation is important. Each article well annotated. He did not solely use comfortable sources but sources that are reliable.

Please join our YouTube channel so we can get the numbers up to open up some more features and reach more folks. Gracias!