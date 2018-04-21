- Advertisement -

Here is Lee Camp interviewing Jimmy Dore, two heroes of mine. This in particular is about Dore being called a great many names by CNN, which has its head so far up its ass, it seriously needs a glass bellybutton.

You will not be disappointed watching these two brilliant comedians speaking truth to power.

If we could clone these two (and many others!), I would go in for cloning in a heartbeat.

It's about a twenty minute video, that you will not regret taking the time for. Please do!

And follow both these folks if you want common sense as opposed to Corporate News.