OpEdNews Op Eds

Lee Camp: How to End the U.S. Prison State Quick and Easy

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license.

From Scheerpost

2.3 million people find themselves behind bars in the U.S. Here's the quick way to get that number down to... zero. (Give or take a few.)

Prison dungeon
(Image by lucborell photophones from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Wasn't that a thing bored teachers taught us in third grade classes while we secretly focused on trying to flirt with the girl/boy next to us? Clearly the not-yet-guilties need to be released seeing as they haven't yet been proven to have done anything.

Boom! You just released 20% of our prison population. They're no longer prisoners. Doesn't that feel good? You just released from bondage nearly half a million human souls. You should feel like the Moses of thought experiments right now. (True, you did it with a little help from me, but I'll graciously let you take most of the credit.)

Now it gets a little trickier. Next up drug offenders. Yes, I'm referring to those dastardly 328,000 convicted drug offenders who account for 18% of our swollen prison population. Yet, we shouldn't have those people locked up because drug problems are a health issue, not a crime issue. Furthermore, prisons really only have two main goals either rehabilitation or punishment. If rehabilitation is your directive, then drug offenders should be sent to rehab centers, not cages. If punishment is your goal, then drug offenders don't need to be punished because they're already being punished. Many say they're harming themselves with drugs. We don't need to harm them more. Doing so is akin to walking up to a cutter and exclaiming, "Cutting yourself is terrible! To teach you a lesson, I'm gonna spray lemon juice on you."

At this point some people blurt out, "But drug users do harm to others! They steal and break stuff." Well, even if that were true, those activities are illegal. It's illegal to steal so, sure, arrest them for the stealing. We don't need to double arrest them. And if they aren't committing other crimes, then we shouldn't arrest them for peacefully harming themselves. Isn't that the right of any American to peacefully harm ourselves? That's half the reason I get up in the morning. I can't wait to find new ways to harm myself. Today maybe it'll be whiskey and partaking in an amateur rugby match. Tomorrow perhaps cocaine, bungee jumping, and unprotected sex (at the same time!)

To go back to the whole "drug addicts steal" idea for a second, ask yourself: Do they steal more than the thieves on Wall Street? Of course not. But investment bankers aren't arrested for gambling on people's mortgages.

Inmate 1: What'd the cops bust ya for?

Inmate 2: Eh, I had 100 subprime mortgages hidden up my rectum.

Next, some people will argue, "Well, drug doers hurt the social fabric. They ruin our community." Even if that were true, all kinds of people hurt the social fabric much more than someone on drugs polluters, bankers, lobbyists, bad drivers, dudes with no necks playin' Creed real loud the list goes on. But we don't arrest them for any of those things unless they commit some other crime. So the same should be true for drug use.

Alright, so we just freed all the drug users from jail and sentenced them to a rehabilitation plan instead. Then that leaves the drug dealers.

Well, if drugs were decriminalized, then drug dealing would not be the brutal activity it is. Besides, what's the most harmful drug in the country by amount of damage done? Alcohol. Therefore, one could argue, the most harmful drug dealers are those serving alcohol. But here's the thing, fair reader I'm a fan of alcohol, and I'm a fan of anyone who sells it to me. Those people are my friends. So on behalf of them, I proclaim, "Drug dealers are good people!"

So all those non-violent drug offenders must be freed. At this point, we've released 34% of America's prisoners. (Gee willikers, at this rate, when we're through, the U.S. won't even be one of the world's greatest human rights abusers. Then what will we put on our souvenir mugs?)

Next up: Non-violent property crimes burglary, robbery, theft, and fraud . Essentially the stuff teens do on a good, fun Saturday night. Let's be honest burglary, theft, and fraud is simply the American way. The entirety of Wall Street is based on it. In fact, it's an open secret that the stock market is the dictionary definition of a Ponzi Scheme. It's a giant fraud to extract wealth from the not-so rich and give it to the already very rich. Then of course there's the trillions in tax havens, trillions of dollars of wage-theft, the sweetheart deals, insider trading, funny math, tax loopholes, greased palms, shell companies, exaggerated numbers, golden parachutes, and probably some golden showers, too. The "property criminals" or "street criminals" in prison constitute a rounding error compared to the breathtaking theft that goes on by the rich most of it legally (made legal by corrupt legislatures over the years).

Hell, even the police in this country steal more from people nowadays than burglars do. It's time to accept that being a thieving bastard is simply the American way. Or, if you're not okay with that, then maybe one should ponder the fact that if we ended inequality by changing our socio-economic system, there would be little to no theft.

Lee Camp is an American stand-up comedian, writer, actor, and activist. He is the host of the weekly comedy news show Redacted Tonight with Lee Camp on RT America and he also hosts the Common Censored podcast with Eleanor
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
