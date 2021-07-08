 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 7/8/21

Lee Camp: America's Impressive History of Bioweapons Attacks Against Its Own People BY MODERATOR July 6, 2021

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Scheerpost

Rabid Racist
Rabid Racist
(Image by outtacontext from flickr)   Details   DMCA

The Biden Administration, the mainstream media and pretty much all the politicians in our country continue to throw fuel on the Sinophobia fire initially stoked by former President and current Mar-a-lago "fungineer" Donald Trump.

(Word to the wise, "Sinophobia" means anti-China hatred, not anti-cinema hatred as I had thought. So I apologize to all the people who posted a movie review for Fast And Furious 27 and noticed a response comment from me reading "GODDAMN SINOPHOBE!" Under the circumstances, that was an odd thing to yell.)

During the Trump Administration, the Wuhan lab leak theory was called a ridiculous conspiracy that blossomed out of Trump's racist brain, which it did. It absolutely did. And he should get some credit for that because anyone can be racist but Trump is a racist inventor. He comes up with new and exciting ways to be racist. So he deserves some credit for his innovation.

Last year, Trump's racist lab leak theory was thrown out by both the Democratic establishment and most of the mainstream media. However, now that the crackpot conspiracy can be useful for President Biden's deranged anti-China rhetoric, all of a sudden the establishment and the media think it's a wonderful conspiracy.

A recent CNN headline blared: "What the lab-leak theory's new credibility means for social media!" A CNBC headline screamed: "Biden orders closer review of Covid origins as U.S. intel weighs Wuhan lab leak theory." While just a couple weeks ago, Yahoo News quietly reminded us: "There's still no evidence of a Chinese lab leak."

But mainly you have to go to independent news sources to get the reality. Here's Danny Haiphong at Black Agenda Report: "Similar to Russiagate, U.S. intelligence has run with an entirely unsourced narrative, that conveniently pins blame on another country for domestic ills and labels that country a 'national security' threat...The lab leak conspiracy is an effective psychological operation because it is difficult to imagine evidence that could disprove or prove the claim."

Ah, those are the best kind of racist stories the ones that can't be disproven.

US military researchers at the Camp Detrick (later Fort Detrick) bioweapons facility, doing sketchy top-secret stuff, no doubt.

But one thing you'll certainly never hear from the mainstream media is that all of this is stacked on top of a mostly-forgotten, yet impressively prodigious, history of the American people provably being used as lab rats by our own government. For example, as reported at Business Insider, "On September 20, 1950, a US Navy ship just off the coast of San Francisco used a giant hose to spray a cloud of microbes into the air and into the city's fog. The military was testing how a biological weapon attack would affect the 800,000 residents of the city."

So they, uh, perpetrated a biological attack on American citizens to find out what would happen in the event of a biological attack on American citizens?! " Honestly, the mind reels. In one of the largest human experiments in history, our military covered the people of San Francisco with ..."two kinds of bacteria, Serratia marcescens and Bacillus globigii..." (Nowadays you can only find that kind of treatment from Cleveland's tap water.)

The gas attack sickened many and was known to kill at least one man. According to Rebecca Kreston at Discover Magazine, this event ranked as one of the largest offenses against the Nuremberg Code since its inception because the code requires voluntary, informed consent to, you know, hit people with bioweapons. (Unless you're trying to kill them, in which case I think the informed consent is off the table.)

But that experiment did not mark the end of such things, just the beginning. "Over the next 20 years, the military would conduct 239 "germ warfare" tests over populated areas, according to news reports from the 1970s -- after the secret tests had been revealed -- in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and other publications, and also detailed in congressional testimony from the 1970s."

After it came out, the government explained that their goal was to deter the use of biological weapons and be prepared for them. Apparently we wanted to deter biological weapons attacks on Americans by dropping biological weapons on Americans first. What a genius strategy. Our enemies would never see it coming. Plus, why would our global nemeses attack us with germ warfare if we do it to ourselves? You can't threaten to kill a man if he wants to die!

Next Page  1  |  2

Lee Camp is an American stand-up comedian, writer, actor, and activist. He is the host of the weekly comedy news show Redacted Tonight with Lee Camp on RT America and he also hosts the Common Censored podcast with Eleanor


Lee Camp is an American stand-up comedian, writer, actor, and activist. He is the host of the weekly comedy news show Redacted Tonight with Lee Camp on RT America and he also hosts the Common Censored podcast with Eleanor (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Jill Herendeen

Only to be expected when our "healthcare" system is a privately-owned for-profit cartel, aided and abetted & enforced and guarded against all competitors, foreign and domestic, by our gov't using our regressive tax dollars.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 8, 2021 at 3:32:39 PM

