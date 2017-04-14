- Advertisement -

Lebanon's Outlawing of Palestinian Civil Rights Risks Igniting Powder Kegs at Ein al Hilweh and Other Camps:

It's half a century overdue for Lebanon to grant Palestinian refugees, now the fourth post-Nakba generation, the most elementary civil rights to work and home ownership. Both fundamental rights are mandated by international law and enjoyed by every refugee on our planet. Sauf Lebanon.

As a direct and foreseeable consequence, half of Lebanon's 12 Palestinian refugee camps and several dozen refugee "gatherings" are careening toward violence while most Lebanese politicians, some of whom are clients of other countries, turn a blind eye or dither.

One example is East Saida's Ein al Hilweh camp where nearly one hundred refugees, including approximately 7000 from Yarmouk and other Palestinian refugee camps in Syria live in squalor on just 2 Sq. Km of space. Arguably the most sardine-canned population on earth today.

April 12, 2017 marked the sixth day of clashes as Palestinian joint security force mobilized to enter the notorious Al-Tiri neighborhood of Ein al-Hilweh as schools and universities, health clinics and closed. Al-Tiri is a stronghold of extremist Bilal Badr and his supporters, who have been engaged in clashes with the Fatah Movement since last week. The fighting has so far left nine dead and more than 60 wounded over six days, including numerous civilians. On 4/13/2017 a local Palestinian security force numbering 100 fighters from several Palestinian factions, was able to deploy throughout most of the camp as Islamist militants went, for now at least, into hiding.

Without the right to work or the right to own a home in Lebanon, there are few hopeful signs from young Palestinians here about their future. But there are some. And one is similar to the Arab revolts of 2010--11, being a growing rebellion among camp Palestinians in Lebanon against paternalism and their growing demand for elementary civil rights. For Palestinians this means the right to work and the right to purchase a home. The younger generation of Palestinians here is increasingly turning away from the traditional Arab reverence for "strong man paternalism" whether in politics, culture, or religion. They seek a reorientation and erosion of autocracy by sectarianized politicians in Lebanon who many argue have been the main barrier to the having the elementary right to work. This rejection of the old order is unfolding against the backdrop of changes in the Palestinian population's demographics and psyche.

Whatever is the veracity of the oft repeated claim that David Ben-Gurion tried to encourage militia under his control half a century ago during the 1948 Nakba when his forces ethnically cleansed 57% of Palestine's indigenous inhabitants and his followers: "Don't worry!. The old will die and the young will forget." He was partly right. But he could not have been more wrong about today's young Palestinians forgetting their history, culture and country as the 4th generation of Palestinians here increasing demand Full Return to Palestine.

Ben-Gurion's intent was clear and his thinking is reflected in a 1937 letter to his son, wherein he wrote: "We must expel Arabs and take their place. " if we are compelled to use force -- not in order to dispossess the Arabs of the Negev or Transjordan, but in order to guarantee our right to settle there -- our force will enable us to do so."

The old have indeed died among the three quarter million Palestinians who experienced the trauma of ethnic cleansing from their homeland by Zionist gangs. Only a few thousand of the original refugees are still living, half a century after the 1948 Nakba. Today's 64 Palestinian refugee camps and scores of 'gatherings' bear witnesses to these massive crimes against humanity. Fifty eight camps are registered with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), being 19 camps in the West Bank, eight in the Gaza Strip, ten in Jordan, and nine in Syria and 12 in Lebanon.

Three of the original 16 camps in Lebanon were destroyed and one transferred its population other camps. In 1974, the Israeli air force demolished the entire Nabatiyeh camp, displacing about three thousand of its inhabitants. In the summer of 1976, the al-Kataeb Party (Christian) Forces and their allies besieged the Tel al-Za'tar, eventually destroying it after 52 days of resistance, with three thousand of its people killed, mostly civilians, and around twenty thousand displaced anew. In September 1982, the Sabra and Shatila massacre took place at the hands of the same forces, under Israeli military cover, killing about three thousand Palestinians and Lebanese; this bloodbath became one of the most prominent testimonies to the suffering of the Palestinian people in the countries of refuge.

