 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/9/21

Learning From Vamik Volkan

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 9
Follow Me on Twitter     Message David Swanson
Become a Fan
  (140 fans)

A new film by Molly Castelloe called "Vamik's Room," introduces the viewer to Vamik Volkan and psychoanalysis of international conflict.

The idea is not as mystical as it may sound. There's no notion that a conflict has a psychology, but rather that those engaged in it do, and that anyone engaged in diplomacy or peace making should be aware of what are often unstated and even unacknowledged motivations in the parties engaged in disputes.

Volkan focuses on large group identity, the frequent pattern of human beings identifying passionately with large -- sometimes very large -- groups such as national or ethnic identities. The film discusses the dehumanization of other groups that often accompanies large group identity. It also focuses, a bit more surprisingly, on the significance of shared mourning. Whom and how groups mourn, and to whom groups erect monuments, is of critical importance to Volkan's view of groups around the world through the centuries (not to mention to Black Lives Matter's critique of the statues dotting U.S. public space).

Volkan provides numerous examples of situations in which diplomats could get nowhere without understanding people's group trauma. He sometimes refers to "chosen traumas," though I suspect he hasn't always called trauma's "chosen" in discussing them with the traumatized individuals. Of course, "chosen" they are, even if perfectly factual and painful. Choosing what to dwell on and memorialize, often to glorify and mythologize, is a choice.

To take one example of many in the film (and there are countless others that anyone can think of), Volkan recounts having worked with Estonians and Russians and noticing that when Russians would get upset in their discussion with Estonians they would bring up a Tartar invasion from centuries before. Another example featured is Serbia's "reactivation" in its culture, following the breakup of Yugoslavia, of the Battle of Kosovo of 600 years earlier. These are chosen traumas. They can also be accompanied -- though the film provides much less on the topic -- by chosen triumphs and glories.

The film warns of the use of chosen traumas sometimes made by charismatic leaders. Among the featured examples of charismatic leaders is Donald Trump. I would recommend the report made on the last day of his presidency by his 1776 Commission for a model of whitewashing (pun intended) and glorification of past horrors, and his remarks (and those of every other U.S. president) on Pearl Harbor and 9-11 as models of choosing trauma.

This is the point at which people may want to scream "but those things happened!" and one may have to explain that they both happened and have been chosen. The damage and death done in the Philippines within hours of "Pearl Harbor" was significantly greater, but not chosen. The damage and death from COVID 19, or mass shootings, or military suicides, or unsafe workplaces, or climate collapse, or lack of health insurance, or poor diet is significantly greater than either of the big chosen traumas (Pearl Harbor and 9-11), yet not chosen.

Volkan has put his insights to work helping people heal in locations around the globe. To what extent diplomats and peace negotiators as a whole have learned from him is less clear. Weapons sales and foreign bases and aircraft carriers and drones and missiles and "special forces" and warmaking are all dominated by the United States, which openly awards ambassadorships to campaign "contributors," uses the State Department as a marketing firm for weapons sales, and bases its foreign policy on the pleasure of a military industrial complex. One wonders whether what diplomats need most is deeper understanding of human motivations or replacement by other people who actually give a damn and have any intention of ending war.

One way to accomplish such a replacement might be to change U.S. culture, to overcome chosen traumas and glories in U.S. mythology, to abolish U.S. exceptionalism. Here, Volkan and Castelloe's film offer some direction by analyzing U.S. large group identity.

However, the film declares that the trauma of 9-11 is now inevitably a part of that identity, without acknowledging that some of us in the United States must then exist outside of it. Some of us were horrified by wars and atrocities and terrorism on a much larger scale long before and long after September 11, 2001. We were not particularly traumatized by the fact that people were murdered on that day in a certain geographic area. We identify with both humanity as a whole and with various small groups more strongly than we do with the nationally designated large-group specified by the first-person plural in U.S. government statements.

This is where I think we can build on what this film tells us. Volkan wants diplomats to understand and be aware of and investigate large group identity. I want them to also outgrow it. Needless to say, understanding it is helpful in outgrowing it.

I'm delighted to have learned about Volkan from this film, and recommend you do so as well. I'm ashamed to say that I believed the University of Virginia to be a bit more dominated by pro-war speakers and professors than it turns out to be, as Vamik Volkan is a professor emeritus there.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

David Swanson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama's Open Forum Opens Possibilities

Public Forum Planned on Vermont Proposal to Arrest Bush and Cheney

Feith Dares Obama to Enforce the Law

Did Bush Sr. Kill Kennedy and Frame Nixon?

Can You Hold These 12 Guns? Don't Shoot Any Palestinians. Wink. Wink.

Eleven Excellent Reasons Not to Join the Military

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 