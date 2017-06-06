The NSA leak that Russians tried to hack the voting system and machines offers Election integrity activists, perhaps, the best opporunity yet to get legislation passed fo fund replacement and destruction of e-voting machines that do not produce verifiable, re-countable ballots.

The intercept reports in an article, TOP-SECRET NSA REPORT DETAILS RUSSIAN HACKING EFFORT DAYS BEFORE 2016 ELECTION,

"the report raises the possibility that Russian hacking may have breached at least some elements of the voting system, with disconcertingly uncertain results."

OpEdNews has published over 10,000 articles on the risks and dangers of electronic voting. This revelation should be picked up by every election integrity person and group as a new argument to replace every e-voting machine with systems that use fully verifiable, re-countable paper ballots.

This opportunity should be embraced, by organizations like Moveon.org, Our Revolution, Justice Democrats, and hopefully similar organizations on the right, with campaigns to contact legislators demanding that a bill be passed to fund the replacement of all e-voting machines, with the requirement that they be destroyed.

This may be the best opportunity the election integrity movement has ever had. The report certainly makes people like Chuck Todd, who has suggested that our expressions of concern have been conspiracy theories, look... well, you fill in the blank.

This new hack should lead to instant legislation to replace electronic systems that are un-recountable with paper ballot systems that are 100% verifiable and re-countable. This should be a bi-partisan 100% supported no-brainer.