Refresh  

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend
(3 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   19 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Leaker Reveals Russians Attempted To Hack Voting System

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 4   Well Said 3   Valuable 3  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 6/6/17

Become a Fan
  (306 fans)

The NSA leak that Russians tried to hack the voting system and machines offers Election integrity activists, perhaps, the best opporunity yet to get legislation passed fo fund replacement and destruction of e-voting machines that do not produce verifiable, re-countable ballots.

The intercept reports in an article, TOP-SECRET NSA REPORT DETAILS RUSSIAN HACKING EFFORT DAYS BEFORE 2016 ELECTION,

"the report raises the possibility that Russian hacking may have breached at least some elements of the voting system, with disconcertingly uncertain results."
I don't believe this report affects, in any way, the claims regarding Hillary Clinton's campaign being hacked. But it does raise one issue. It is just about treasonous, when the election system used by most states-- electronic voting-- is so at risk to hacking.

OpEdNews has published over 10,000 articles on the risks and dangers of electronic voting. This revelation should be picked up by every election integrity person and group as a new argument to replace every e-voting machine with systems that use fully verifiable, re-countable paper ballots.

This opportunity should be embraced, by organizations like Moveon.org, Our Revolution, Justice Democrats, and hopefully similar organizations on the right, with campaigns to contact legislators demanding that a bill be passed to fund the replacement of all e-voting machines, with the requirement that they be destroyed.

This may be the best opportunity the election integrity movement has ever had. The report certainly makes people like Chuck Todd, who has suggested that our expressions of concern have been conspiracy theories, look... well, you fill in the blank.

This new hack should lead to instant legislation to replace electronic systems that are un-recountable with paper ballot systems that are 100% verifiable and re-countable. This should be a bi-partisan 100% supported no-brainer.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 4   Well Said 3   Valuable 3  
View Ratings | Rate It

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project.

Rob Kall Wikipedia Page

Rob Kall's Bottom Up Radio Show: Over 200 podcasts are archived for downloading here, or can be accessed from iTunes. Rob is also published regularly on the Huffingtonpost.com

Rob is, with (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
13 people are discussing this page, with 19 comments  Post Comment

Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 69 fans, 128 articles, 3024 quicklinks, 12279 comments, 179 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Rob, I just posted this on a comment you wrote elsewhere, but it's equally if not more relevant here click here

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 6, 2017 at 3:05:52 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
Snake Arbusto

Become a Fan
Author 87229

(Member since Apr 11, 2013), 2 fans, 1 articles, 58 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content
Thanks, Daniel. Debbie Lusignan smells a rat, and Rob should give her a listen before assuming the veracity of the Intercept piece.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 6, 2017 at 3:45:01 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Maxwell

Become a Fan
Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 3211 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Snake Arbusto:   New Content

Even if there's a 1% chance it's true, on the Dick Cheney invade Iraq theory, we should get rid of all non-verifiable electronic voting systems immediately.

Sorry, I just can't manage to sit through any of Debbie's videos.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 6, 2017 at 3:53:35 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Maxwell

Become a Fan
Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 3211 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Snake Arbusto:   New Content

Even if there's a 1% chance it's true, on the Dick Cheney invade Iraq theory, we should get rid of all non-verifiable electronic voting systems immediately.

Sorry, I just can't manage to sit through any of Debbie's videos.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 6, 2017 at 4:06:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 69 fans, 128 articles, 3024 quicklinks, 12279 comments, 179 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Maxwell:   New Content
Many have said the same, I get that. Different strokes... I looked at transcribing this woman's videos, but I don't have time and I see no way to do them justice. On many videos, hers and others, I often "jump through" in five minutes or less and can usually get the main ideas.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 6, 2017 at 4:40:14 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 69 fans, 128 articles, 3024 quicklinks, 12279 comments, 179 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Snake Arbusto:   New Content
I like to think I have a decent nose for these things, but DL truly does her homework. Having looked at countless sites over the years for better news sites, I find myself here and watching The Sane Progressive regularly (in bed on my phone, which I mention because it's hard for just about anyone to find this time during the day).

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 6, 2017 at 4:37:40 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Alexander Kershaw

Become a Fan
Author 500827

(Member since Nov 25, 2014), 2 fans, 101 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
The solution could be back to the future. Get rid of all the electronically "efficient" systems. Go back to the inefficient, decentralized system that we used to have. It was less expensive and engaged more citizens in the process. Make registration easy and count the results on paper ballots by hand precinct by precinct and phone in the results. Of course that system can be gamed as the Daly machine in Chicago did in the 1960 election, but it can only be gamed on a regional basis and not on a national or state basis. Electronic voting is so obscured that proving fraud is difficult. If EVERYTHING is on paper protecting voters' rights and preventing election fraud will be easier. On top of that the paper system would be cheaper and not be in constant need of up dating. And it is much easier to store pencils than computers.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 6, 2017 at 3:36:22 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
Snake Arbusto

Become a Fan
Author 87229

(Member since Apr 11, 2013), 2 fans, 1 articles, 58 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

A quick look at the Intercept article turns up a lot of "probably"s and "may have"s and "may be"s in the quotes from the "Secret NSA report" and an awful lot of supposition in the article itself. I for one have grave doubts about it.
The problem with your call for an end to vulnerable election technology - which I can only wholeheartedly agree with - and your carelessly characterizing it as a "new hack" is that it implicitly assumes that this "leaked secret NSA report" is believable.
Given the ongoing "Russia hacked our election" and "Trump is a Russian agent" hysteria, shouldn't you be calling for a review of the Intercept piece and the "secret NSA document" before you go calling for bipartisan reviews?

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 6, 2017 at 3:41:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
Donn Marten

Become a Fan
Author 5421
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Mar 26, 2007), 78 fans, 113 articles, 27 quicklinks, 1313 comments, 127 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Snake Arbusto:   New Content

Agreed, there is something that doesn't pass the smell test on this one. First off is how did the woman get a secret clearance given all of her anti-Trump social media activity and radicalism.

Secondly, why did the Intercept out its own source so quickly. Years ago when I was singing the Intercept's praises I was warned about Pierre Omidyar and his hidden agendas and the site never did critically cover the Ukraine coup.

Why not simply turn the material over to WikiLeaks which protects its sources.

The timing is suspect too, the same week as the Comey carnival.

I'd watch this one, it has a strong odor of fake news.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 6, 2017 at 3:49:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Indent
Rick Kincade

Become a Fan
Author 84503

(Member since Dec 10, 2012), 1 fan, 173 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Snake Arbusto:   New Content

I had the same issues with the article. It would be stupid to think that the Russians wouldn't meddle in our elections if they could just as we meddle with their business by putting missiles on their doorstep and spawning a "coup" in Ukraine........kind of like Russian missiles in Cuba.

The electronics just make it easier to affect the results.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 6, 2017 at 3:53:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Greg Alkema

Become a Fan
Author 80948

(Member since Aug 22, 2012), 49 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Good article Rob .. but I question The Intercept's (Glen Greenwald of Ed Snowden fame) reporting it. Somehow I'm missing some of the dots; but, I sure do agree with you about replacing e-voting with paper ballots that can be recounted.

FYI, I found this article very helpful: FRACTION MAGIC - PART 1: VOTES ARE BEING COUNTED AS FRACTIONS INSTEAD OF AS WHOLE NUMBERS ... ckboxvoting.org/fraction-magic-1/ ... and this video that goes with it ... .youtube.com/watch?v=Fob-AGgZn44

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 6, 2017 at 4:15:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 69 fans, 128 articles, 3024 quicklinks, 12279 comments, 179 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Greg Alkema:   New Content
Lusignan has called out Greenwald, whom she mostly respects, for his glossing over the background of some major background players who are directing all too many things behind the scenes. I think Mueller was one of them, who has done many whitewashes and now has his hand in "election integrity." As for my recollection, I'd give it a 90% "likely true" on this one...

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 6, 2017 at 4:46:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 2 fans, 596 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

Glenn Greenwald:

"Journalism requires that document be published and reported. Rationality requires it be read skeptically."

tter.com/ggreenwald/status/871832554604818432

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 6, 2017 at 5:01:59 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
ETNIKS

Become a Fan
Author 503903
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Nov 2, 2015), 2 fans, 20 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

According to Jimmy Carter, the Venezuelan voting electronic system also leaves a paper vote that can be recounted when necessary.
If they can, it should be possible for others to achieve security and accuracy with a paper trail.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 6, 2017 at 4:21:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Bruce Tanner

Become a Fan
Author 89330

(Member since Aug 8, 2013), 1 fan, 35 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Rob, Do you think this makes ANY sense? Doesn't this seem like a very tortured route to take to demonstrate something that would be insane for the Russians to do, and which could not create any credible advantages for them, particularly considering the possible consequences.

Don't you think that this is likely a very ornate lie created by the intel agencies who have been struggling for months to find something to "pin" on the Russians?

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 6, 2017 at 4:31:47 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Jim Glover

Become a Fan
Author 504794

(Member since Feb 14, 2016), 1 fan, 19 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I wrote a song about the dangers of electronic Voting called the Old Voting Machine and agree we need changes but to base changes on this NSA report would be just another blame everything on Russia ruse.. which by the way will be the biggest regret of the Dem deep state big boys:

"Data theft of this variety is typically encrypted, meaning anyone observing an infected network wouldn't be able to see what exactly was being removed but should certainly be able to tell something was afoot, Williams added. Overall, the method is one of "medium sophistication," Williams said, one that "practically any hacker can pull off."

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 6, 2017 at 4:34:52 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Paul from Potomac

Become a Fan
Author 41012
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 1, 2009), 11 fans, 13 articles, 1 quicklinks, 452 comments, 3 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Fake news cherry-picked from unverifiable sources within the Deep, Dark State is proof of nothing but propaganda, Rob, and you know it. We no longer have trustworthy sources in the USA nor verifiable election systems.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 6, 2017 at 4:43:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 69 fans, 128 articles, 3024 quicklinks, 12279 comments, 179 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Paul from Potomac:   New Content

The CIA has interfered in no less than 80 countries to affect voting results. This includes assassinations, stirring up riots, infiltrating democratic leaning groups, major disinformation, and the list goes on. From all I've read, they were behind JFK's demise (he sought world peace and vowed to dismantle the CIA and scatter it to the winds).


I'm presently reading The CIA's Greatest Hits by Mark Zepezauer and it is bone chilling. Just started it last night. MZ covers 45 of their major "works" and the picture of who is running the country, and has been for decades, is becoming frightfully clear. That they are still pulling large levers and were not even legally formed is almost too shocking for ME to believe.


Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 6, 2017 at 4:57:19 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Mary Bell Lockhart

Become a Fan
Author 14724
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 15, 2008), 9 fans, 39 articles, 191 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

You're absolutely right about voter-verified paper trail. However, that really doesn't relate to this particular hacking. Elections are conducted in over 3,000 counties under the supervision of the states. Different electronic systems, with different susceptibilities to attack, are used. 1) The state managed voter registration files. These files affect WHO can vote WHERE. They are on the Internet and are thus vulnerable to attack. This seems to be what this hacking was aimed at. Damage to these files could result in voter disenfranchisement and have a direct affect on election outcome.
2) The machines collecting the actual votes cast. These systems are less vulnerable to attack because they can be completely disconnected from the Internet. They consist of tabulators that process paper ballots and DRE, direct recording machines in which only an electronic ballot is cast and compiled. Most of the results are compiled at the county level. These machines are required to be tested to make sure they are accurately compiling the vote, however for DRE there is no paper backup.
3) Various means of compiling and reporting election results across the many counties and jurisdictions like congressional, judicial and state districts. There are many different means by which counties transmit results to the state agencies producing the final official totals. This occurs on the Internet, so would be subject to attack. However backward verification is possible.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 6, 2017 at 4:45:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 