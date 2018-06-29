- Advertisement -

The Cross of the Moment attempts to connect the dots between Fermi's Paradox, climate change, capitalism, and collapse. Interviews with top scientists and public intellectuals are woven together into a narrative that is challenging, exhausting, and often depressing as it refuses to accept the easy answers posited by other overly-simplistic climate change documentaries. [from video caption]

This hour and fifteen minute video is one of the best I've seen on different perspectives from brilliant thinkers regarding climate change. They give their bios at the end of the video.

You'll find Dr. Jill Stein here, along with Dr. Guy McPherson, and a great many others. You can easily listen to it as a podcast if that makes hearing what they have to say easier. A fantastically well done overview, extremely educational.