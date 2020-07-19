 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Le droit du Seigneur

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 6967
Message Peter Barus
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)
Droit du seigneur by Vasily Polenov
Droit du seigneur by Vasily Polenov
(Image by public domain)   Details   DMCA

There is a painting, Le droit du Seigneur by Vasily Polenov, of a well-dressed man at a rear door to the castle looking imperiously on a group of people, a young woman returning his gaze wide-eyed, another woman, perhaps her mother, with eyes cast down. The man stands squarely, hands on waist, lord of his domain. His hat, one of his hounds and his thinly-veiled erection all point at the young woman's face.

This was not an interview for a new cook.

We might guess further, that the position on offer would probably be temporary, and probably wounding for one of the parties. In the background, two armed guards block the entrance to the inner court, keeping a small crowd of onlookers at bay, while on the steps two almost cartoonish inmates of the castle observe the transaction. One of these characters, or caricatures, is shifting his eyes to scan the afternoon courtyard, while the other looks askance over priestly jowls, muttering an aside to his companion from the corner of his mouth.

Polenov's other works reveal an extraordinary eye for detail, a deep understanding of not only appearances, but the physical processes involved in the construction or formation of natural and manufactured objects. No detail is shown that the artist did not intend. Complete mastery of draughtsmanship aside, his great strength was in rendering sunlight and shadow, giving the impression of space, the time of day and the season. One even seems to sense the wind and hear the foliage rustling. Despite the richness of detail, the result is like nothing so much as a Japanese haiku: it endeavors, and succeeds completely, in capturing an emotional moment.

The rampant noble penis might go unnoticed, so cleverly ambiguous against a rough background, but lest anyone argue that its clear outline is but the right edge of his doublet seen from our low angle of view, the stairs in the background show the true perspective. To show that side of his garment the man would have to be suffering painful scoliosis. It won't do. He stands square and his hips are aligned with the stair-step behind him. The man is blatantly, unabashedly engorged for all to see except those who wish not to see. Once discerned, his tumescence stands out proud and outrageous as the focal point of the painting.

The entitlement depicted in that scene has never gone away. Nothing has changed in modern times but the style of the transaction. Daughters are financial assets, their father's at first, then a husband's. In more recent times, convention has it that the woman has title to her own person, like an emancipated slave -- conditional freedom. But this is seldom borne out in reality, as represented by law enforcement practices when things go terribly wrong, especially in societies where sexual attractiveness is a commodity. In the modern global economy, everything is a commodity. Youth and beauty. Love-songs. Memory. Hope. Love itself. Value has no other measure than Return on Investment. Rape is widely seen as property theft.

Aristocracies often deprecate ostentatious wealth, and pretend their women are at liberty to do as they please. Even a "trophy" wife. In the end, power is economic power, which is life-and-death power over the less-powerful, and any imbalance of power is quickly squeezed dry of advantage, exactly matched to the correlated perceptions and actions of everyone involved. A voluntarily obedient wife is the prize beyond price, for her lord-and-master -- her owner. In the better schools this is explicitly taught. A woman's dignity is preserved -- symbolically for the most part -- as value-added. Otherwise she is "ruined." Honorable men dare not trespass on the grounds of a Great House. You may think this is some archaic trope out of a bodice-ripper novel. You may think as you please. It's a free country. The pervasiveness of spousal abuse begs to differ. Some cultures are more blatantly abusive than others, but only in the density of the pretense.

Thus, the proud aristocrat in Polenov's painting could not care less who sees his scepter out waving in the breezes, or whether the objects of his lust have any opinion at all. What happens next will be determined solely by his personal whim. If he decides to take her then and there, not bothering to go upstairs, the other people are free to watch or turn away. His personal vulnerability would not have occurred to him, safe within his fortified walls. The guards at the gate would keep him from being caught with his pants down by anyone with the temerity to seize the moment and attack.

Everyone else in his world existed for his personal pleasure, and they all knew it. To witness such a scene would have had no value to them later, since their overlord cared not a fig; there would have been no power to be derived from it. More than likely this lordly personage had visited each of them on their wedding night, and had sex with the bride before the groom, in both senses of "before". This would establish the position permanently in their minds. His sleep would be untroubled.

This was "Le droit du Seigneur."

Famous rapists whose careers have been brought down in the #MeToo movement may have experienced themselves as Polenov's aristocrat. According to documents discovered during recent court cases, they behaved exactly that way, for decades, and with total impunity. And they did so in the company of a lot of very famously powerful men. In the most infamous case to date we will not be hearing about those famously powerful men: the perp refused to breathe in his cell and can no longer speak their names. Or the names of the children he procured for them.

The allocation of punishments defers to race first, and then net worth. Of two very famous men, credibly accused by many women of raping them, the African-American one is now in prison. The Anglo-American one, despite bragging about grabbing women, in his famously video-recorded words, "by the p*ssy," was made President of the United States of America, and may well be given a second term, albeit by hook or crook.

Today when the mighty fall from grace, it isn't because society has suddenly developed a collective conscience: it's because when they are exposed, their "brand," a commodity, is besmirched. Ultimately they fear punishment for hypocrisy, the one remaining crime that's still recognized. The aristocratic rapist in Polenov's painting was in every respect an honest man of his time. Nothing he did was seen as a crime, because it was he whodunnit. One might as well accuse the Atlantic Ocean of being wet.

And what did the women he violated lack, that women today have started to assert? It isn't justice that's sought, or ever found, in the cases that ever reach a courtroom. It's much more personal. It's the ability to hold your head up in public, and to look yourself in the eye. We might say the tables are being turned: the women no longer have to hide their faces in shame, it's the perpetrators who now have to run from the light. That's progress, and a good thing; but it's hardly a substantive change in the balance of power. It's merely a shift in cultural economic values. Dignity, too, has a price.

 

Interesting 1   Inspiring 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay tuned...

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Sorry. We're toast. A failed experiment. Have fun, people.

Oil, or What? Life After Capitalism

Abrogation

COVID19 Solved! "If we didn't do any testing, we would have very few cases." - DJT

Cheney's fat finger is poised over a new button

Wear a mask, don't wear a mask: now it's not what, but who you believe

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Peter Barus

Become a Fan
Author 6967
(Member since Jul 15, 2007), 2 fans, 56 articles, 2 quicklinks, 59 comments, 5 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)

"What becomes possible, soon becomes necessary: invention is the mother of necessity"
       -- Peter Barus

Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Trauma has been with us a long time. It's self-renewing and self-propagating, like another life-form. It hides in plain sight. I've been told by professionals that 60% of children have been abused before the age of twelve. That means, more than likely, you, or somebody you care about.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 19, 2020 at 7:30:30 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 