Liberals and other Democrats are getting dumber by the day. I keep running into them and hearing the same story over and over: things are bad because Trump is the president.

That's it. It's all you have to know. It's the only thing that matters to these unstable dolts. It's all about Trump. It's Trump this, Trump that. All day long. Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, and Trump some more.

CNN and MSNBC et al., keep up the drumbeat. Trump tweeted this. Trump said that. Everything is trumped by Trump, Trump, Trump (with a strong overlay of Russia, Russia, Russia, of course).

Now we have the Michael Wolff book -- an orgy of revelations on the madness and dysfunction of the Insane Clown President.

There's no social and power structures that matter. There's no underlying class rule or longstanding capitalist ecocide, no dominant oppressive institutions, no ideologies that matter".no history that matters.

Racism? It's cuz of Trump.

Sexism? Trump did it.

Threat of nuclear holocaust? Blame Trump.

Inequality and plutocracy? The handiwork of Boss Tweet, that bastard.

Climate change? You know the answer: big stupid Trump. Damn him!

Look, I dislike the Stable Genius as much as does anyone left of Paul Ryan. But this is crazy. It's every bit as dotard-like as the Donald his own mad self. Liberals have fallen prey to what one of my Canadian correspondents, Gabriel Alan, calls "the Trump Effect of whitewashing and absolving this rightwing system." (The "Trump Effect," Alan notes, is used "being applied by corporate [neo]liberals in other countries. For example, the Liberal government in Canada is casting corporate 'free trade' as a progressive feature of economic governance by virtue of the fact that Trump's NAFTA negotiators are trying to change the accord to eliminate the corporate courts thru which governments can be sued for any law or action that hinder 'future expected profits.'")

"Their fixation on Trump," Vivek Jain writes me from Virginia, "allows them to ignore the wickedness of capitalism and of the US government."

"Trump is a great distraction," Tom Wetzel writes me -- a "cover for elite interests: 'if only there wasn't some obviously racist clown in the white house everything would be cool.'"

It's a richly bipartisan wickedness. Droves of liberals and Democrats think that things were just great when the Neoliberal Drone King, Wall Street bailout champion, single-payer deep-sixer, Libya bomber, and offshore drilling and fracking fan Barack Obama was president. And that things would be just super if the Wall Street War Hawk and arch-elitist "Queen of Chaos" was back in the White House. You betchya!

