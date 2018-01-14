Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Lazy Liberals And "The Trump Effect"

By       Message Paul Street       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/14/18

Author 72590
Become a Fan
  (9 fans)

From Counterpunch


(Image by Photo by Taymaz Valley | CC by 2.0)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Liberals and other Democrats are getting dumber by the day. I keep running into them and hearing the same story over and over: things are bad because Trump is the president.

That's it. It's all you have to know. It's the only thing that matters to these unstable dolts. It's all about Trump. It's Trump this, Trump that. All day long. Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, and Trump some more.

CNN and MSNBC et al., keep up the drumbeat. Trump tweeted this. Trump said that. Everything is trumped by Trump, Trump, Trump (with a strong overlay of Russia, Russia, Russia, of course).

- Advertisement -

Now we have the Michael Wolff book -- an orgy of revelations on the madness and dysfunction of the Insane Clown President.

There's no social and power structures that matter. There's no underlying class rule or longstanding capitalist ecocide, no dominant oppressive institutions, no ideologies that matter".no history that matters.

Racism? It's cuz of Trump.

- Advertisement -

Sexism? Trump did it.

Threat of nuclear holocaust? Blame Trump.

Inequality and plutocracy? The handiwork of Boss Tweet, that bastard.

Climate change? You know the answer: big stupid Trump. Damn him!

Look, I dislike the Stable Genius as much as does anyone left of Paul Ryan. But this is crazy. It's every bit as dotard-like as the Donald his own mad self. Liberals have fallen prey to what one of my Canadian correspondents, Gabriel Alan, calls "the Trump Effect of whitewashing and absolving this rightwing system." (The "Trump Effect," Alan notes, is used "being applied by corporate [neo]liberals in other countries. For example, the Liberal government in Canada is casting corporate 'free trade' as a progressive feature of economic governance by virtue of the fact that Trump's NAFTA negotiators are trying to change the accord to eliminate the corporate courts thru which governments can be sued for any law or action that hinder 'future expected profits.'")

"Their fixation on Trump," Vivek Jain writes me from Virginia, "allows them to ignore the wickedness of capitalism and of the US government."

- Advertisement -

"Trump is a great distraction," Tom Wetzel writes me -- a "cover for elite interests: 'if only there wasn't some obviously racist clown in the white house everything would be cool.'"

It's a richly bipartisan wickedness. Droves of liberals and Democrats think that things were just great when the Neoliberal Drone King, Wall Street bailout champion, single-payer deep-sixer, Libya bomber, and offshore drilling and fracking fan Barack Obama was president. And that things would be just super if the Wall Street War Hawk and arch-elitist "Queen of Chaos" was back in the White House. You betchya!

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Paul Street (www.paulstreet.org and paulstreet99@yahoo.com) is the author of Empire and Inequality: America and the World Since 9/11 (2004), Racial Oppression in the Global Metropolis (2007), Barack Obama and the Future of American Politics (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Lesson on Slavery for White America

"An Idiot Surrounded by Clowns": Why Trump (Still) Sits in the White House

If Hillary Had Won

An Insubordinate President

Magical Thinking Is Stopping Us From Taking to the Streets

The Burning Earth Bears Witness in California

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 