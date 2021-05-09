 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 5/9/21

Laying Pipe in the American Mind

ColonialPipeline
ColonialPipeline
(Image by johnny.guernica)

by John Kendall Hawkins

Well, it looks like they're at it again.

The "left-leaning" Guardian had a piece today alerting its readers that a cyber attack has occurred on a 550-mile stretch of US infrastructure. The victim is Colonial Pipeline, whose network of pipes stretches 5,500 miles and services 45% of the east coast's fuel supplies, including seven airports directly. According to Colonial's latest press release, it is the victim of ransomware. It has called in a "third party cybersecurity" to further investigate the breach. I am waiting to hear back from Colonial on what the ransom is, and who they.ve called in. So, speculation has to be couched and cautious.

However, we can speculate on a few things, ask some questions, note some interesting bits and pieces of information. Prime our reactionary engines. For instance, the Guardian piece alludes to last year's SolarWinds II cyber-breach, which left "tens of thousands of customers exposed [to backdoor hackers]," and, according toThe Intercept, "infected more than a dozen critical infrastructure companies in the electric, oil, and manufacturing industries who were also running the software." Not noted by the Guardianor the Intercept, that breach also included government agencies who use the software -- even, ironically, the NSA. The SolarWinds hack "prompted the Biden administration to level sanctions against Russia," the Guardian tells us.

However, language is an issue: In the closing paragraph of the Guardian piece above, the journo frames it this way: "In February, a water treatment plant in Florida was hacked and a Russian attack on the Texas-based SolarWinds IT company potentially left tens of thousands of customers exposed"." This makes it seem as if the Russians just attacked SolarWinds this past February (2021), tying it in the sentence to the Florida infrastructure incident. Ultimately, a sub-editor missed the fact that the incidents were a year apart, or else it was intentional. This edges the story into propagandistic territory, since it's not factually true, but politically motivated.

It will be interesting to see who Colonial calls in to investigate its breach. With SolarWinds, FireEye was called in -- well, not really: They discovered the breach, they claim, while looking into a hack of their own internal network. The CEO is Kevin Mandia, of Mandiant fame, who, aside from being an ex-military spook (Air Force, Pentagon) is connected with the FBI and the NSA, having begun his career in business (Foundstone) with folks who went on to star in those agencies. Foundstone closed under a cloud, being the rare software security company that was itself under a cloud for software piracy, according to a Fortune piece. This is almost funny.

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
