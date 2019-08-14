Latest Cricket News and Updates



Cricket

Cricket is one of the most famous and played sports around the world. It is the 2nd most popular game after Football in the world. It has been originated in South-East England in an around the 16th century. The first-ever International Cricket match was played in the 19th century.

Every Cricket fan wants to be updated with every Cricket match that has been played and he is curious about what has happened in that game. In every Cricket match, any of the records get broken by the team or by an individual player.

Cricket is not only a game but it is an emotion for the fans. They never miss out any Cricket News whether they try to read it or watch it through T.V. news or by reading the news on the Internet or in the daily newspaper.

They not only get updated to Cricket news only but they also follow Live Cricket Score ball by ball of every International and Domestic match. Every day many new articles are uploaded on the Internet related to the current things that are happening in the Cricketing world, and this is written by the various Cricket experts and Specialist who have great knowledge about the game.

Nowadays the curiosity to know about the Match predictions has also grown and it brings huge traffic to the websites who provide it. The Today match prediction is something which is provided by the Cricket related websites in which the Cricket experts and analyst who have great knowledge about the pitch and are aware of the different records and are good in analysis, provide their predictions after doing the research for the upcoming match.