- Advertisement -

Late Baby Boomers have a ticking time bomb, going on. It is not what you think.





- Advertisement -

There is a ticking-time bomb going on, inside the baby boomers born from 1954 to 1963.

- Advertisement -





They had the heck irradiated, out of them, in their mothers wombs, during the open-air nuclear bomb, tests of that time. There was a huge increase, in autism during that period, and now their descendants are getting it. Autism is doubling every five years.

That was from the open air testing all over the globe, and meltdowns in that time.





One cannot, necessarily see radionuclide fallout. There is the pink glow at fukushima now. Our DNA knows, our chromosones know, our RNA, and fragile cell structures in our body know, our damaged stem-cells know! The already damaged baby-boomers, born in the 50s and early 60s, will get sick first from the mega-irradiation and radionuclide fallout, of another major meltdown, post fukushima, and or a fuel pool fire, in the continental USA. The average life expectancy for late baby boomers, gen xers, and beyond, has gone down from previous generations, from 75 to 65.





- Advertisement -

Premature dementia and alzeimers-like conditions, are rising precipitously, in younger baby-boomer exposed to radionuclide fallout, from thousands of open air nuclear detonations, around the world from 1954 to 1963, when open-nuclear testing was banned. We are at the cusp of danger for another major nuclear-accident in america. Silicon valley billionaies do not care. Trump-wing-nut, racist-preppers do not care! It fits into, their ignorant, irrational fantasies!





A major nuclear accident, and or fuel-fire in america, will effect the open-air bomb irradited, late baby boomers profoundly!

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4