Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 5/16/2017 at 12:00:40

- Advertisement -

I'm 76, full of tricks,

too old to care;

- Advertisement -

don't give a sh*t.

I do what I want

and I say what I will

I was smothered too long

- Advertisement -

afraid to be heard

but age has a way of

freeing the bird

to sing its own song

and f*ck all of you

if you think that that's wrong.

I won't stop until

- Advertisement -

my tank is all empty;

so please don't tempt me

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4