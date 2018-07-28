Last Philly Glimpses



Philadelphia, 2018

Ce'line half joked, "If you stay anywhere long enough, everyone and everything will stink up, just for your special benefit." Without this pungency, however, there is no real understanding of anything, and Ce'line knew this as well as anyone. With tremendous physical and mental courage, the man endured. He survived being wounded in WWI, a year in Africa, a month in America, being a slum doctor for decades, WWII and the consequences of being an anti-Semite, everything but his first marriage.

