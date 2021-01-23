Larry King, Hank Aaron die after Possible Covid Connections



Television and radio host, Larry King, who passed away this morning, had been hospitalized with Covid-19. According to ABC ,on Jan. 5, he was "moved out of ICU after being hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID-19."

An interview with his son indicated that he planned to get the vaccine.

No cause of death has been reported.

Hank Aaron, one of the greatest baseball players of all time, passed away yesterday. Aaron made headlines about two weeks earlier, when he was photographed getting the Moderna vaccine. No cause of death has been reported.

Lifesitenews.com reported, On learning of Aaron's death, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., chairman and chief legal counsel for Children's Health Defense, said: "Aaron's tragic death is part of a wave of suspicious deaths among elderly closely following administration of COVID vaccines."

Earlier this month, 23 seniors in Norway, all above the age of 80, died shortly after being injected with the experimental COVID injections. In early January, a healthy, 56-year-old Florida doctor who was a pro-vaccine advocate also experienced a lethal reaction.

According to Children's Health Defense, California's top epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan issued a statement Sunday evening recommending a pause on the use of a huge batch of Moderna's COVID vaccine due to its ''higher-than-usual number of possible allergic reactions.''