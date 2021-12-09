Largest Defense Budget in U.S. History



Slim Pickens riding the atomic bomb to Armageddon, in Dr. Strangelove.

From what I can gather -- and it's not that easy trying to interpret the figures -- prior to 2022, the largest US defense budget was $752.29 in 2016 under Nobel Peace Prize President Barack Obama.

Well, when it comes to war and expanding the military footprint so that it can crush anyone anywhere on the planet, we can always count on our enlightened leaders throwing more money at the Pentagon.

By a vote of 363-70, the House in rare bipartisan camaraderie just passed the 2022 NDAA defense funding bill totaling $778 billion, the largest in our history.

Why? Why are we spending almost $800 billion for defense?

To keep us safe! Like the NHI and CDC keep us healthy. And the FDA keeps our food and drugs safe. And the EPA keeps our air and water pure. And the Department of Labor sticks up for workers. And the DHS keeps us safe from terrorists. And the FBI and CIA keep us informed and up to date on our enemies. And the Department of the Treasury and the Department of Commerce protect our industrial base and keep our jobs from being exported and prevent corporations and Wall Street from looting the country.

[ Okay, I have to stop. As part of my parole agreement with the Department of Justice (sic) I have a cap on how much sarcasm I can use in a month. I suspect with the previous paragraph, I'm over my monthly limit. ]

Mind you, just to show how generous Congress can be in a pinch: "The House-passed NDAA includes $25 billion more in spending than President Joe Biden requested in his budget blueprint earlier this year. As Rep. Andy Levin (D-Michigan) pointed out, it would cost the federal government roughly $22.5 billion to fund 12 weeks of paid family leave for a year." That's from an article by the disgruntled Jake Johnson. Can't say I blame him. It is appalling and I recommend you read the entire piece.

The good news is that help is on the way, readers. Yes, I've read at a minimum of five web sites that there are PETITIONS floating around out there so that the public can express their collective, if somewhat lethargic, outrage at this skewing of priorities, this abuse of public trust, this profligate spending on more artillery, bombers, tanks, boats, planes, and weapons of mass destruction.

You read that correctly, folks. PETITIONS!

Wait until THOSE land on some secretary's desk . . . or arrive in her email inbox!

"Senator Toadie, 542 people in your district are really upset with your vote on the defense bill."

"That's terrible, Phyllis. Do you know if that campaign donation check from Raytheon for $75,000 cleared yet?"

Oops! I guess I'm in big trouble. The sarcasm detectors installed on my laptop have gone berserk . . . flashing red lights, a siren so loud I have blood squirting out of my ears. Uh-oh! A battering ram just broke through the front of my house.

Gotta go!