 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Ladies Sing the Blues

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 89170
Message Dr. Lenore Daniels

(previously published at the Black Commentator.com, March 18, 2021)


Deep Moaning Blues (Ma Rainey, 1928) Jazz Legend from my original 78-rpm disk, not a CD. Deep Moaning Blues (1928) MA RAINEY acc. by The Tub Jug Washboard Band (Georgia Tom Dorsey, piano) (Martell ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: RagtimeDorianHenry)   Details   DMCA

Like most forms of popular music African-American blues lyrics talk about love.

Angela Davis, Blues Legacies and Black Feminism: Gertrude "Ma" Rainey, Bessie Smith, and Billie Holiday

Love of Black people, love of freedom from domestic terrorism.

I have absolutely no musical talent whatsoever. I sat for piano lessons when I was a preteen. I would go to the home of this older Black woman on the Southside of Chicago, not far from my home. I did learn that every good boy does fine always (EGBDF), but I would be able to point to an E or G on the piano. Or for that matter, any musical instrument. I wouldn't be able to tell the difference between an E or a G.

As a listener, I've long appreciated the power of music, however.

In my grandparents' home, I was exposed to most all genres of music, except the blues. I listened to 78 rpm recordings of Frank Sinatra, Johnny Mathias, Tony Bennett, Harry Belafonte, and Nate King Cole. Of course, Cole was also on television as was Andy Williams and Judy Garland. Aside from my Beatles LP, I had LPs of Jimmy Hendrix, Odetta, and Leonard Bernstein's recording of Bolero .

Then when my mother re-married my father, a Baptist, I was eleven years old, and I listened to the Mighty Clouds of Joy, the Soul Stirrers, and The Five Blind Boys. All day on Sundays, my very Catholic grandmother listened to a Black radio station featuring some of the most influential Black churches with their choirs and pastors, most all male. A cacophony of patriarchal outpouring on those Sundays.

All this music and yet no one mentioned Gertrude "Ma" Rainey, Bessie Smith, or Billie Holiday. No one played or sang the blues. But it didn't matter. The blues was always there when another "perhaps-you-forgot-to-pay-your-bill-notice" was opened read, and I hear the laugh. Someone, grandfather or mother, would always laugh. The blues wrapped around Christmas little Christmas trinkets from the basement at Goldbatt's Department store. The blues hovered around when my grandparents sat in the window during the evenings, staring out. Behind them, at the kitchen table, I sat eating white slices of bread covered in sugar.

No one sang it! Didn't have to!

That Blues Legacies and Black Feminism (1998) by historian and activist Angela Y. Davis would be overlooked by the academic world as well as by music critics is understandable in a country where Blacks, in the 21 st Century, must remind it's citizens that Black lives matter, too. And her subject matter: Ladies singing the blues! In a country where that movement for social justice and the fulfillment of democracy is denounced as not not suitable as a valuable subject for study. Anti-Black sentiment discredits anything produced by Black people that represents a fundamental cry from the belly of this country's practice of white supremacist violence.

And yet the blues is complex and has often been misunderstood while, too, all pervasive in our culture. Some would argue that the blues represents the state of our culture today in light of the January 6, 2021 Insurrection at the Capitol in Washington D. C.

"The blues," writes Davis, "rose to become the most prominent secular genre in early twentieth-century black American music." And yet, it was often characterized as "'the Devil's music'" in opposition to the spirituals or later gospel, that is, "'God's music.'" I'm reminded of those scenes in Alice Walker's The Color Purple when the women characters, divided between those who sing the blues such as Shug Avery and those who sing in the nearby community church are far from a collective of abused victims of violence. To make matters worse and appear more opaque, often male ministers, as Davis notes, saw themselves pitted in battle for the souls of the community against Black women, like a Rainey and Smith, singers about sexual love but also about patriarchal violence.

**

Celie observes Shug reaching for another cigarette"

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Dr. Lenore Daniels Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Activist, writer, American Modern Literature, Cultural Theory, PhD.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Have You Had Enough of the Madness of Capitalism? Is It Time To Consider What Marx Really Said?

America's Embrace of Willful Ignorance

With Bloomberg, Are African Americans Trying On the Iron Boot?

Get Out!: Harassment of Black Americans Has Historical Roots in American History

Me Too: Abuse of Power and Managed Inequality

The All-Too Familiar American Narrative: Justice is too Scary! Witness 40 in Ferguson, USA

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Dr. Lenore Daniels

Become a Fan
Author 89170
(Member since Jul 29, 2013), 4 fans, 88 articles, 132 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

"Strange Fruit," a song Blues Woman Billie Holiday popularized, is still relevant today in light of the shootings as well as efforts to disenfranchisement Black citizens.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 23, 2021 at 12:24:47 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 