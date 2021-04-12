 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/12/21

Ladakh Standoff: China-India military talks fail to issue a joint statement

The Chinese and Indian militaries held the 11th round of corps commander-level meeting at the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point Indian side on Friday but failed to issue a joint statement.

The Global Times quoted Chinese experts as saying that this indicated that the latest meeting did not result in an agreement of a full disengagement in other areas as expected.

Tellingly the statements about the outcome of the 11th round of military talks were issued by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Western Theater Command and India's Ministry of External Affairs.

The Chinese and Indian militaries held the 11th round of corps commander-level meeting at the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point Indian side on Friday, in which both sides exchanged views on issues of mutual concern, and confirmed that both sides will maintain military and diplomatic contact, said Senior Colonel Long Shaohua, a spokesperson at the PLA Western Theater Command, in a statement on Saturday.

"We hope India can treasure the current positive situation of de-escalation in China-India border regions, abide by related agreements reached by the two countries and the two militaries in previous meetings, meet China halfway and safeguard peace and stability in border regions together," Long said.

On the same day, India's Ministry of External Affairs also released a statement, saying that the two sides held a detailed exchange of views for the resolution of the remaining issues related to disengagement, and agreed on the need to resolve the outstanding issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols.

Completion of disengagement in other areas would pave the way for the two sides to consider de-escalation of forces and ensure full restoration of peace and tranquility and enable progress in bilateral relations, the Indian statement reads. "They also agreed to jointly maintain stability on the ground, avoid any new incidents and jointly maintain peace in the border areas."

The 10th round of corps commander-level meetings was held on February 20, as the two sides positively assessed the disengagement process of frontline troops in the Pangong Tso region, which started on February 10. It was said that solving other issues was to be the focus in future meetings.

Compared with previous rounds of meetings, the 11th round has two new changes, observers said. The previous issuer of Chinese statements was the Chinese Defense Ministry, while this time it was the PLA Western Theater Command spokesperson, and from the 6th round of meeting in September 2020, China and India had all released joint statements, but this time no joint statement was released.

This indicated that the latest meeting did not result in an agreement of a full disengagement in other areas as expected, and the statement showed China's dissatisfaction and concerns over the slow development of the current situation, Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University, told the Global Times on Sunday.

This indicated that it could be challenging to solve remaining issues, Qian said adding that some Indians have a delusion of colluding with the US, particularly with the US military, over the border dispute and playing "smart" despite reaching agreements, and this kind of move could damage the restoration of military trust between China and India.

 

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America.
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
