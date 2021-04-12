Ladakh Standoff: China-India military talks fail to issue a joint statement

The Chinese and Indian militaries held the 11th round of corps commander-level meeting at the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point Indian side on Friday but failed to issue a joint statement.

The Global Times quoted Chinese experts as saying that this indicated that the latest meeting did not result in an agreement of a full disengagement in other areas as expected.

Tellingly the statements about the outcome of the 11th round of military talks were issued by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Western Theater Command and India's Ministry of External Affairs.

The Chinese and Indian militaries held the 11th round of corps commander-level meeting at the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point Indian side on Friday, in which both sides exchanged views on issues of mutual concern, and confirmed that both sides will maintain military and diplomatic contact, said Senior Colonel Long Shaohua, a spokesperson at the PLA Western Theater Command, in a statement on Saturday.



