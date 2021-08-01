Ladakh Standoff: Another round of China-India border talks fails

Chinese and Indian commanders on Saturday met in the Ladakh sector in the latest attempt to reduce border tensions between the two countries amid growing hopes in some quarters of reaching an understanding on the disengagement of rival soldiers from Hot Springs and Gogra on the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC), according to the Hindustan Times.

The 12th round of military talks between corps commander-ranked officers of the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) began at 10.30am and ended at 7.30pm at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC. At nine hours, this was possibly the shortest round of talks between the two armies, the HT said.

India pressed for an early disengagement of troops and weapons in Hot Springs, Gogra and other remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh during the 12th round of military talks with China, the Press Trust of India reported.

There was no official statement on the outcome of the meeting. The latest round of talks took place after a gap of more than three and a half months. The 11th round of military dialogue had taken place on April 9 at the Chushul border point on the Indian side of the LAC and it lasted for around 13 hours.

India and China have been locked in a border row for almost 14 months, a phase that witnessed a deadly skirmish in the Galwan Valley and heightened tensions between the two armies on the north and south banks of Pangong Tso last year. The two armies kicked off talks to cool border tensions in June 2020.

According to Tribune India, the present position of troops is not face to face, but they are within striking range. Both sides have some 75,000 troops lined up on either side of the LAC.

The Indian Army's patrolling activity has been affected in Hot Springs and Gogra due to the Chinese deployments. The PLA's forward presence in Depsang has also hindered access of Indian soldiers to routes including the ones leading to Patrolling Points (PP) 10, 11, 11-A, 12 and 13.

Tellingly, the Hindu reported last August that about 1,000 square kilometres of area in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is now under Chinese control.

Quoting intelligence sources the Hindu said in Depsang Plains, from patrolling point 10-13, the scale of Chinese control of India's perception of the LAC stood at about 900 sq.km.

About 20 sq. km in Galwan Valley and 12 sq. km in Hot Springs area is said to be under Chinese occupation. In Pangong Tso, the area under Chinese control is 65 sq. km, whereas in Chushul it is 20 sq. km.

The 12th round of China-India talks was held three days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to India.

Blinken's single-point agenda in Delhi was containment of China

Former Indian diplomat M K Bhadrakumar says real mission of July 27-28 visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to New Delhi was to stop India from drifting away from the US-led anti-China coalition. The Biden Administration is worried that without India, the QUAD would unravel and the containment strategy against China wouldn't gain traction in Asia.

In an opinion piece in the Counter Current, Bhadrakumar pointed out that the overnight visit by Blinken to New Delhi has been an eye-opener in many ways and a rethink in the foreign policies became inevitable. The 'body language' of the joint press conference by Blinken and his Indian host External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on July 28 testifies to it.

