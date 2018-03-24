Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

LGBTQ Rights Groups Denounce Trump's "Reckless" New Proposal Banning Transgender Service Members

By       Message Common Dreams       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 3/24/18

Author 90876
- Advertisement -

See original here

The Trump administration's new policy "effectively coerces transgender people who wish to serve into choosing between their humanity and their country, and makes it clear that transgender service members are not welcome."

By Julia Conley, staff writer


President Donald Trump announced late Friday that his administration planned implement a ban on transgender servicemembers in the military, months after he first threatened a new policy that was rejected by federal courts and the majority of Americans.
(Image by (Photo: Ted Eytan/Flickr/cc))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The Trump administration's late Friday announcement that it would move ahead with a ban on transgender service members in the military -- which has previously been rejected as unconstitutional in court rulings -- was met with anger and condemnation by LGBTQ rights groups on Saturday.

- Advertisement -
Chad Griffin@realChad Griffin

@realDonaldTrump's barbaric ban on trans service accomplishes two things: it appeases Pence's radical zealot friends & it weakens our military. That's all. This president will forever be remembered for his bigoted and spineless attacks on trans troops bravely serving our nation. https:// twitter.com/hrc/status/977 356564477734914

8:29 PM - Mar 23, 2018

Under the new policy proposal, transgender Americans "who require or have undergone gender transition are disqualified from military service," while transgender troops currently serving will essentially be asked to deny their own gender identity, as the Pentagon will be able to demand that they serve according to the gender they were assigned at birth. The Pentagon will also be empowered to make exceptions to the restrictions.

The new policy "effectively coerces transgender people who wish to serve into choosing between their humanity and their country, and makes it clear that transgender service members are not welcome," said Joshua Block, a staff attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), in a memo.

The announcement comes months after Trump first threatened to ban transgender Americans from serving in the military, in a series of tweets last July.

In October, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled that such a policy would be unconstitutional because it was based on "disapproval of transgender people generally."

Trump's new policy recommendation is based on a memo written by Defense Secretary James Mattis, who said last month that the presence of transgender troops "could undermine readiness, disrupt unit cohesion, and impose an unreasonable burden on the military that is not conducive to military effectiveness and lethality."

- Advertisement -

Mattis's claims are contradicted by numerous studies, including a 2016 report by the RAND Corporation which found that transgender service members -- estimated to be 2,000 to 11,000 of the Americans who serve in the military--have had "little or no impact on unit cohesion, operational effectiveness or readiness."

"This is the same reckless ban that has been rejected by the federal courts, the American Medical Association, many bipartisan members of Congress, and most of the American people," said Mara Keisling, executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality. "Implementing this plan would cause needless chaos and expense for the military and discard valuable personnel with critical skills, not because they can't do their job but because of who they are. As we have heard military leaders and lawmakers of both parties say so many times, any American who can meet the military's tough standards and is willing to risk their life to keep our country safe should be able to serve."

"From the first impulsive tweet, this policy has clearly been driven by an extreme anti-LGBTQ agenda rather than what is in the best interests of our troops and national security," said Sarah McBride, national press secretary for Human Rights Campaign. "Transgender people are enlisting and serving with distinction right now, and there is no legitimate reason to change that."

In a tweeted response to the president's announcement, Vote Vets reminded the Trump administration of the sacrifices that have been made by transgender Americans who have served in the military.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

commondreams.org is a progressive publisher

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Drone Papers: Leaked Military Documents Expose US "Assassination Complex"

Food Lobby Colossus Sues Vermont over GMO 'Right to Know'

Here Are the 19 Senate Democrats Still Not Committed to Defending Net Neutrality

Bernie Sanders May Run for President in 2016

Google Acts Like Privatized NSA: WikiLeaks' Julian Assange

Warren Calls Out Fellow Democrats for Helping GOP Ram Through "Wish Lists of Big Bank Lobbyists"

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mrs. Fuxit

Become a Fan
Author 508454

(Member since Mar 18, 2017), 1 quicklinks, 154 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The National Guard is where LGBTQ folks ought to be!

Defending your unincorporated State is a great thing to do.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 25, 2018 at 12:35:00 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 