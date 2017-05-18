Refresh  

LEAKED: Text of Trump's Peaceful Islam Speech

By   David Swanson
By Donald Trump
Translated into English by David Swanson

I am very honored to have been invited here to tell you about Islam. King Salman invited me, and I said you know I really need to go to Israel first because I have a connection to any chosen people. I was chosen by the majority of Americans last November, of electoral Americans. They love me. But King Salman -- great guy, really great guy, and such beautiful houses -- King Salman told me what he wanted me to talk about, and then I had to say yes. I had to. There was no question.

King Salman -- and you know people in the United States are thinking of giving me that same title, King, they're thinking about it, I won't say they're going to do it, but they really really want to -- King Salman said to me, "Donald," he said, "do you remember when I closed that nude beach in France so that we could have a little party, just a simple private party? Do you remember," he said, "how the French were upset and claimed I was against nude beaches?"

That was a misunderstanding, not true at all, completely fake news of the worst sort. And I remember that the King kept the beach nude for the entire party. No question. Never any question about that. And I remembered it perfectly -- I've been told I have one of the best memories ever found in recent years -- so there was no need for the King to lift up his robes to remind me. But he's a great kidder, King Salmon.

Now, here's the point, King Salman, not Salmon which I do love, not Salmon but Salman, the King and not the fish, he said that what he wanted me to talk about was clearing up misunderstandings about Islam. So that's what I'm here to do.

People back in the United States like to say that Islam is violent and barbaric. And I see what they mean. I really do. There are some nasty Islamical dudes out there. That's the problem. They're giving Islam a bad name. Now, let me give you the facts. In Saudi Arabia, executions use swords. They're fast and pain-free. In Arkansas, executions use chemical injections. The victim writhes in pain for a while before dying. One way is not more barbaric than another. It's just a cultural variation, like a style of clothing. There's not an Islamic or a Christian way of torturing a prisoner, there's just torturing. These things connect us all as human beings, not as religions.

When Islamic Saudi airplanes -- made in the USA! -- bomb Yemen and blockade that place to protect the world from the extremists that are there, and people say oh that's so Islamic to kill so many people and starve so many children to death. And I say, look at who's providing the airplanes, and the targeting -- only the United States can provide targeting like that, let me tell you -- and who's refueling the airplanes mid-air? Have you ever seen the Chinese try to do that? It's like watching monkeys trying to mate hanging from vines. Ugly. Sad. No, really, it's sad.

Islamic countries are violent, it's true. But almost all of the weapons you find there are Christian weapons. And it was a Christian weapons company that paid for that little beach party, remember, King?

So, one religion is not more advanced and powerful than another. That's a lie. As you may know, though people back in the United States like to deny it, before I was elected with such a huge majority, the United States had a Muslim president. And he invaded Iraq, which I said no, I said yes invade Iraq but I didn't mean that, and boom -- look at the hornet's nest he created. And now that Muslim attack on Muslims created extremist Muslims.

What we need are peaceful Muslims willing to fight the extremists. We need peaceful Muslims to say, you know, enough is finally enough, and begin killing more families. That's why every nation that the United States bombs under my command is a Muslim nation. Because I am focused on stomping out the extremist Islamicism and replacing it with a peace-loving Islam.

I'll tell you my vision. I won't say I'm a visionary, but there are people, many many people who say that, and I won't say they're wrong. In my vision there is nothing wrong with a religion in which the women walk around prepared with sheets, you know what I mean. They just need to loosen up a little about people ripping those sheets off them. That's how you improve relations, how you improve respect between our two peoples.

So, I stand here today, and I say to you, Mr. King, tear down those sheets! Thank you. God Bless you. And God Bless the United States of America.

http://davidswanson.org
David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

