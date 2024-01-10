LAUSD Candidate John Brasfield on Special Education

"I am committed to addressing the issue of charter schools with below-average enrollment for students with disabilities, particularly in the context of the Least Restrictive Environment (LRE) principle."



-- - BD1 Candidate John Brasfield

For the October edition of this series, Davis was asked five questions about Special Education. For the introduction to this subject along with answers from other candidates, please see the article LAUSD Candidate Forum: Special Education.

The following are the candidate's responses, printed exactly how he provided them except for some minor formatting edits:

Question 1: If you were on the Board, would you sponsor and work for the passage of the proposed "Improving Special Education Within the LAUSD" resolution? YES

With nearly two decades of dedicated service in special education, I have accumulated a wealth of knowledge and witnessed immense potential in providing opportunities to mainstream students while supporting those with general education needs. My benchmark for education is centered on teaching success and life skills. This involves empowering students to manage their own path toward reaching their goals.

Currently, my focus within LAUSD is to guide graduate students towards successful transitions after secondary school. This includes career preparation and facilitating their integration into the broader community. My experience in special education has taught me the importance of ensuring that everyone has the right tools for success, offering the best possibilities for students to thrive.

Question 2: Have you signed the petition supporting the proposed "Improving Special Education Within the LAUSD" resolution? YES

Question 3: Federal funding to provide Special Education services is based on the size of the total student body, not the number of students receiving services. Therefore, charter schools benefit financially by discouraging the enrollment of these students as they receive the same amount of funding without having to pay the costs of providing the services. Not surprisingly, the data shows that charter schools as a whole enroll a smaller percentage of children with Special Education needs than their public school counterparts. As a Board Member would you look for ways to recoup the costs from charter schools that have below-average enrollment of students with Special Education needs? YES

As a Board member, I aspire to establish a charter specifically dedicated to special education and inclusion. My vision includes addressing and enhancing opportunities for students with disabilities at every campus. It is paramount that both general and special education receive the necessary support to ensure optimal outcomes for all parties involved, contributing to a positive and inclusive educational environment.

I am committed to addressing the issue of charter schools with below-average enrollment for students with disabilities, particularly in the context of the Least Restrictive Environment (LRE) principle. It is crucial to ensure that these schools are fostering an environment that aligns with LRE, providing an inclusive and supportive setting for students with disabilities.

My focus is on promoting equitable opportunities for all students, emphasizing the importance of integrating students with disabilities into charter school environments while upholding the principles of LRE. Additionally, a significant portion of the financial burden is associated with parents suing the district due to perceived inadequacies in resources and services. Addressing this issue requires a comprehensive approach to ensure that the educational needs of all students, especially those with disabilities, are met effectively, thus minimizing legal challenges and fostering a more inclusive learning environment.

Question 4: Will you have a member of your staff dedicated to supporting families with Special Education needs? YES

I am deeply passionate about special education, and my professional experience involves successfully integrating special education into general education across various aspects within the district. This background reflects my unwavering commitment to inclusivity and creating an environment where all students, including those with special needs, can excel within the broader educational context.

Additionally, I initiated a positive behavior support program that fostered a safe and empowering environment for all participants. The program focused on encouraging students to demonstrate qualities such as citizenship, teamwork, and integrity, promoting a positive and inclusive atmosphere.

Question 5: As a Board member will you ensure that the Community Advisory Committee (CAC) is able to act independently of District staff so that it can provide you with feedback that is truly reflective of what the Special Education community is experiencing? YES

I am dedicated to working collaboratively with all stakeholders involved in special education. By actively engaging both staff and community members, I aim to develop a comprehensive master plan for education that reflects the diverse needs of our students. Drawing from my experience, I understand the importance of cultivating the whole person. This holistic approach emphasizes not only academic growth but also the overall well-being and development of each individual.

Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for public education, particularly for students with special education needs, who serves as the Education Chair for the Northridge East Neighborhood Council. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.