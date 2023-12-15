 
 
Most Popular Choices
LAUSD Candidate John Aaron Brasfield on Governance

- BD1 Candidate John Aaron Brasfield

(Image by John Aaron Brasfield)
John Aaron Brasfield is running for the seat currently occupied by the retiring George McKenna in LAUSD's Board District 1. As part of my ongoing Candidate Forum series, Brasfield was asked five questions about the governance of the District. For the introduction to this subject along with answers from other candidates, please see the article LAUSD Candidate Forum: Governance.

The following are the candidate's responses, printed exactly how he provided them with the exception of some minor formatting edits:

  • Would you agree with the statement: "The elected LAUSD Board is responsible for setting policy. The job of the Superintendent is to ensure that the bureaucracy follows this policy."? YES
  • Do you agree with the statement: "The bureaucracy of the LAUSD is too big to be managed effectively."? NO

It depends on the leadership and management skills of the people at the helm of the organization.

  • Do you think that the evaluation of the Superintendent's job performance is something that the school board should do in full view of the public? YES

I've Coach sports for more than 13 years and the Coach is always on the hot plate. The public needs to be aware of wins and losses; it's a part of the territory.

  • Should the number of Board Districts be increased beyond the existing seven? YES

I think seven board seats are manageable with the right people, however, two additional seats in areas where it's difficult to navigate for some is an issue. For example, Hollywood is on the other side of town from Westchester yet they're in the same District cluster.

I like people aware of information, board meetings are recorded for public record for later review currently. Any additional access to public review I'll be happy to create a protocol and glad to hear suggestions. However, a standard of meeting agenda must be present for expedited and efficient service.

  • Do you have any other thoughts that you would like to express about this subject?

Management is about creating an environment for distributive leadership through collective collaboration, understanding policy. A metaphor to live by: "Each one must teach one" for ultimate cluster growth.


(Image by Carl J. Petersen)

Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for public education, particularly for students with special education needs, who serves as the Education Chair for the Northridge East Neighborhood Council. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

