 
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 7 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 1/15/24

LAUSD Candidate Janie Dam on Student Safety

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)
"I will optimistically remain in the race and will give it my all."
"- BD3 candidate Janie Dam

Janie Dam
Janie Dam
(Image by Janie Dam)   Details   DMCA

After meeting with the Los Angeles City Clerk's office, Janie Dam now agrees "that they followed the guidelines set out by the Election Code" when disqualifying the signatures that she had collected to appear on the March Primary ballot. She believes that "too many of the registered voters who signed [her petition] had moved, and did not re-register under their new addresses." Dr. Dam hopes that a change will be made to the election code so that a signature will still count "if the signer still resides in the same district." While Dr. Dam's name will not appear on the ballot she is continuing her candidacy as a write-in candidate.

In past iterations of the ongoing Candidate Forum series, Dr. Dam has answered questions about PROP-39 co-locations, Special Education policies, and District Governance in prior months. For the December edition of the series, the questions focus on student safety issues. For background information about the questions, please see the introductory article: LAUSD Candidate Forum: Student Safety.

The following are Dr. Dam's responses, published with only minor formatting changes:

  • In non-emergency situations, should uniformed police officers be operating on LAUSD campuses?" NO COMMITMENT

Emergency situations are occurring too frequently at school. As a teacher I feel much safer on campuses that are prepared for the worst. I don't think we should assume a state of non-emergency and rely solely on LAPD emergency response to prevent violent harm to students and school staff. In too many cases law enforcement arrives on the scene too late; injuries have already been inflicted, lives have already been lost. There should always be security officers visibly present on campus.

At the same time, I strongly denounce police brutality and show of force, especially on school grounds. What kind of example are we setting for our children when we do that? Bullying is already a very big problem.

All things considered, I would advocate for the proper training and deployment of younger cadres of campus officers who reflect the ethnic, cultural and linguistic diversity of the student body that they serve. I would support the recruitment, training and mentoring of more female police officers by female police officers to protect school campuses. The body of research shows that female officers get the job done with less use of force and proportionally fewer citizen complaints as compared to their male counterparts. Over time they instill more trust and can gain more cooperation from the community that they serve.

But that is still not enough. Everyone has an important role to play in school safety. We should prioritize funding for more mental health professionals, guidance counselors, wellness staff, restorative justice coordinators.

As a board member I would reach out to LAUSD moms and dads who own firearms. When parents have guns in their home, I hope and trust that they are responsible toward their own childrens' safety. But are they aware and vigilant enough about the safety of the other kids, whom their kids may invite over to their house, or who may be having a conflict with their kids? I think it's critical that we all respectfully work together to sort out these sensitive but incredibly important issues.

First of all, I am glad to see that the district acknowledges on its website that traffic collisions are the leading cause of death for children between the ages of 5 and 14 in Los Angeles County. The recently lowered speed limit (15 mph, down from 25 mph), combined with speed bumps installed around school campuses, I think will prove to be life- saving. I would also advocate for celebrating Walk to School Day more often than just once a year in October, to spotlight the importance of traffic safety alongside the health benefits of walking.

This question leans toward charter co-location, but that's not the crux of the problem. The crux of the problem is that SB 10 mandates are still not being properly implemented across the board to prevent student harm from fentanyl. Every California public school, whether charter or traditional district, must have a Comprehensive School Safety Plan (CSSP) under which employees are trained on opioid prevention and life-saving response. All students and adults need to understand the growing risk of youth fentanyl exposure, and have access to the resources needed to prevent and effectively respond to fentanyl poisoning and overdoses.

  • While charter schools are required by policy to notify parents when the district issues a Notice of Violation, families at Granada Hills Charter High School were not specifically told that construction projects had endangered "the health and safety of students, staff, and other individuals." Should the refusal of a charter school to keep parents informed of these types of hazards result in the revocation of the charter? NO COMMITMENT

LAUSD owns the facilities that its schools occupy. Typically charter schools lease facilities from the district. Given that in this case the school did disseminate a notification letter to the community reflecting the exact applicable legal language, I don't think this is the best example for "refusal of a charter school to keep parents informed of these types of hazards". But if the district has grave concerns about potential hazards on its own property, the district has every right to, and should just go ahead and issue a warning to the school community and not wait for its charter school tenant to do so. As a board member I am not keen on school closures and disruptions to student learning. Prior to shutting down a campus, whether it's a traditional district or a charter campus, I think the district should first give the administrative team fair warning and opportunity to remediate, which in this case would be to immediately notify everyone about possible construction hazards.

  • After a 2008 NBC 4 report exposed the existence of lead In LAUSD Facilities, the District instituted a "stop-gap measure" requiring schools to run "every fountain 'a minimum of 30 seconds' before school each day.'" Fifteen years later, the district still warns users of these fixtures to "flush cold water for 30 Seconds prior to use." As a Board Member would you prioritize removing old fixtures containing lead from all school facilities? YES

The harms of lead poisoning are well-documented. To address this problem I would charge the Superintendent with tapping into federal funding for school infrastructure upgrades.


(Image by Carl J. Petersen)   Details   DMCA

"Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for public education, particularly for students with special education needs, who serves as the Education Chair for the Northridge East Neighborhood Council. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Finding Hope in Florida

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend