LAUSD Candidate Andreas Farmakalidis on PROP-39 Co-Locations

By Carl Petersen
"I am an advocate for school choice, including charter schools and voucher programs."

- BD3 Candidate Andreas Farmakalidis

Andreas Farmakalidis is running against incumbent Scott Schmerelson in LAUSD's Board District 3, which covers most of the western San Fernando Valley. As part of my ongoing Candidate Forum series, Farmakalidis was asked five questions about PROP-39 co-locations. For the introduction to this subject along with answers from other candidates, please see the article LAUSD Candidate Forum: PROP-39 Co-Locations.

The following are the candidate's responses, printed exactly how he provided them with the exception of some minor formatting edits:

It's important to note that addressing complex issues like Prop 39 for LAUSD often requires nuanced perspectives, and a simple "yes" or "no" answer may not do justice to the intricacies involved. However, I'll do my best to provide concise responses while offering a more detailed explanation when necessary.

Charter schools, like any diverse group, do not have a uniform stance on Prop 39. Some charter schools may support it, as it can provide them with access to public school facilities, while others may oppose it due to concerns about resource allocation and the impact on traditional public schools. The opinions within the school community vary significantly depending on their specific circumstances and perspectives.

I support the "Creating a Charter Schools Co-Location Policy to Mitigate Impacts Caused by Proposition 39" authored by Board President Jackie Goldberg and Dr. Rocio Rivas. This policy aims to address the challenges posed by Proposition 39 and ensure that charter schools co-located on public school campuses do not negatively impact traditional public schools. It's crucial to strike a balance between charter schools' autonomy and the needs of the broader public school system, and this policy appears to be a step in the right direction.

I suggest considering the following amendments to Prop 39 for LAUSD:

Improved Transparency: Enhance transparency in the allocation of shared facilities, ensuring that all stakeholders have access to clear and up-to-date information on how space is allocated and utilized.

Equitable Resource Distribution: Implement measures to ensure that resources, including facilities and funding, are distributed equitably between traditional public schools and charter schools to prevent any undue advantage for either side.

Community Input: Establish a robust system for gathering input from the local community, including parents, teachers, and community leaders, to inform decisions regarding co-locations and facility allocations.

Performance Accountability: Develop clear performance metrics for both traditional public schools and charter schools co-located on the same campus, with a focus on educational outcomes and student achievement.

Conflict Resolution Mechanism: Create a fair and efficient mechanism for resolving disputes and conflicts that may arise between traditional public schools and charter schools sharing the same facilities.

Long-Term Planning: Encourage long-term planning for facility needs to minimize disruptions caused by frequent changes in co-locations and to ensure stable learning environments for students.

Impact Assessment: Conduct regular assessments to evaluate the impact of co-locations on the overall quality of education within the LAUSD, with the aim of making data-driven adjustments as needed.

These amendments would help strike a balance between the autonomy of charter schools and the needs of traditional public schools within LAUSD, ultimately benefiting the education of all students in the district.

To sum up: We should be addressing Prop 39 and its implications for LAUSD on a case-by-case basis. This approach allows for a more flexible and tailored response to the unique circumstances of each school and community, taking into account their specific needs and concerns. It can help strike a balance between accommodating charter schools and preserving the integrity of traditional public schools within the district

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages:

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race.
 

Tell A Friend