 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Kyle Rittenhouse: The Makings of a Patriot and American Hero

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 512335
Message Rohn Kenyatta
Become a Fan
  (17 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Kyle Rittenhouse - Caricature
Kyle Rittenhouse - Caricature
(Image by DonkeyHotey)   Details   DMCA

Within hours, the jury will begin its deliberations in the Kenosha Shooting Trial. I have also heard the main-stream media refer to it as the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial. Not once have I heard the case referred to as the Rittenhouse Murder Trial. Not once. Conversely, most of us are familiar with the Simpson Murder Trial. That is what it was called then and that is what it is called now; acquittal be damned. A few days ago when the man-child known as Kyle Rittenhouse "broke down" on the stand as he testified in his own defense, his mother soon followed consumed with overwhelming grief. Her sobs so intense that they were heard throughout the courtroom to the point that she required the physical console of the woman next to her. It is only cosmic accident that the consoling woman was Jo-Ellan Dimitrius: O.J. Simpson's former jury consultant. The biting wit of the universe never ceases to amaze.


Apparently there are, at least, two Kyles. There is Kyle the child and there is Kyle the man; fearless crime fighter and "protector" of car lots and gas stations located in another state. During direct examination by his defense counsel and asked to described events just prior to murdering his first victim, Kyle (the child) became a puddling amorphous mass of nothingness. His anguish so fierce that he seemed to have gone into convulsions. The anguish of Kyle (the child) was so severe that the presiding judge had to recess the court to allow Kyle to gather himself. Histrionics notwithstanding, Kyle (the child) never shed a single tear. Nary a drip of water.


Prior to his "breaking down" was Kyle the man; Mr. Rittenhouse. Who boldly and confidently testified about how he arrived from another state to "protect the gas station and the Car Source" complete with AR-15, body armor and a medical-kit. Kyle (the man) put out fires, "provided medical aid" and, in fact, was a certified EMT "working with the police". Kyle (the man) was a paragon of American virtue cast from the die of the likes of John Wayne, Wild Bill Elliot, David Duke, Ted Nugent, Donald Trump, and a million other European-American males that think that a gun makes up for the deep-seated feelings of inferiority they have due to certain physical and anatomical inequities.


Kyle Rittenhouse testified that he was getting his "face kicked in". Yet, his mug shots show not the slightest scratch. He was struck with a skateboard (on the head) but never went to the hospital for treatment; and the prosecution never brought it up. Kyle Rittenhouse sought out police, as they paraded down the streets in armored vehicles, with his hands up (after killing two people and seriously wounding another) in an attempt to surrender. Though his hands were up and his AR-15 was sling-ready the police thought he needed some water, and gave him some as they told him how much he was "appreciated". Kyle Rittenhouse had a friend drive him back home (to another state), he then checked his social media, made a few calls, had some snacks and then turned himself in to the local police department.


Kyle Rittenhouse's bail was set at 2 million dollars (cash). Within weeks after arrest and extradition, Kyle Rittenhouse was released on bail. Kyle Rittenhouse, a high-school dropout raised by an illiterate single mother of three with an absentee drug-addicted father, managed to post 2 million dollars. In addition to the two million dollars posted for bail, another million dollars has been raised for his defense and the linear continuum of adoration for dysfunctional European-American racists maintains its perpetual integrity. Or, so it seems.


Kyle Rittenhouse the man, drank alcohol with, and in front of, his mother at the age of 17. The same mother that knowingly allowed him to possess a straw-purchased firearm at age 17 and openly bring it into her home with her younger children present. However, this fact exemplifies the governmental schizophrenia of the United States in that it sends 18-year-old children to die in war or buy a gun and there are several states where a 14-year-old can marry; downright criminal in every sense of the word. Generally speaking, one must be 21 years of age to consume alcohol (and drugs), but only 18 to vote. As a father, it seems to me that these things are distinctive but not different in terms of the maturity required to engage in either but that is, alas, another column.


Kyle Rittenhouse will either be acquitted or there will be a mistrial (possibly "with prejudice"). The prosecution has been breathtakingly inept and the presiding judge is a burlesque caricature brazenly hostile to the prosecution. The prosecution died before it was born by falling into the defense trap of being put on defense. Instead of prosecuting a case that should have focused on why this clearly disturbed adolescent crossed interstate lines heavily armed, they chose on trying to defend what they knew would be a self-defense case on the part of the defense. Further, Wendy Rittenhouse (Kyle's mother) should have been arrested long ago and facing a myriad of serious charges. Anyone that has ever seen a person under the influence of certain drugs can look at Rittenhouse's eyes on his mug-shot and see he was "on something". It is infinitely fascinating how certain people in the United States never have toxicology tests done when they commit heinous acts but, then again, they all look alike.


Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Rohn Kenyatta Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Rohn Kenyatta is a native Californian that has three children, all of them girls and believes that all of the world's problems could be solved if "we were all just good to children". He raises the youngest child alone and has since her (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why I just Can't "Get Over" Slavery

The Black Death: Black Deaths Matter?

Black People in America Can Not Be Racist (As Much As They Might Like To Be)

What MLK Would Think Today

The Democrat Presidential Nominee: Birds, Bees and B.S.

A Guyger Counter on American Blackism

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 