

(Image by kurdistan24) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

The war between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the Persian Gulf could lead to Iran withdrawal from East Kurdistan (Entire West of Iran) peacefully.

The Syrian war between Alawis and Sunni Islamic sects led to the withdrawal from Rojava (West) Kurdistan. The Islamic Sunni Arabs waged war against the Islamic Shi'a Alawis Governments of Syria (the civil war of Syria), which forced the Syrian Government forces to withdraw from Kurdish region. PYD Kurdish organization formed YPG and YPJ forces of Kurds to protect Kurdish people in Syria.

The Alawis, also rendered as Alawites (Arabic: Alawīyyah), is a syncretic sect of the Twelver branch of Shia Islam (Similar to Shi'a religious belief of Iran and Iraq), primarily centered in Syria. The Asad family are the leader of Islamic Alawis who is in control of the Syrian Governments forces.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is in control of 'Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen now. In time, the Islamic Shi'a forces want to liberate 'the Kingdom of Bahrain and Eastern Saudi Arabia with the majority of Shi'a Islamic sect where the Oil is from Saudi Arabia.'

- Advertisement -

The Persian Arab Gulf countries led by Saudi Arabia do not have the choice but to wage war to stop Iran sooner than later. The Persian Gulf war between Arabs and Persian will force Iranian to withdraw from the Kurdish region of Iran.

PJAK Kurdish forces (YRK) are prepared to take over Kurdish region of Iran as soon as the Persian forces withdraw from Kurdistan region (the region from Badar Bushehr to Mako) of Iran.

There is the report that Israel is going to help Saudi Arabia in the coming war. Israel will face the forces of Lebanon's Hezbollah as soon as they start to help Saudi Arabia. The Lebanon's Hezbollah forces are ready with thousands of missiles to bomb Israel. Iran already prepared Hezbollah forces and now Islamic Alawis Government of Syria too, they can help Iran by waging war against Israel in any move by Israeli's against Iran.

- Advertisement -

References

The 'Cold War' between Iran and Saudi Arabia is heating up. Here are 5 things you should know about it.

click here

Opinion Is Saudi Arabia Pushing Israel Into War With Hezbollah and Iran?

.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/1.821085

YRK: 3 gerîlayên me li Çiyayê Asosê şehîd bûn

- Advertisement -

click here

YRK warns to retaliate if Iran continues attacking Asos mountain

click here