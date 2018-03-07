

Dennis Kucinich Ohio Gubernatorial Candidate

Tonight, March 7 at 5 p.m. EST, Ohio gubernatorial candidate Dennis Kucinich will be participating in the first official Democratic Debate in the race.

His campaign invites those interested to "watch the live broadcast on our website!"

Kucinich notes, "This is sure to be an electrifying debate... I'll be hitting the issues driving our #PowerToWeThePeople movement -- things like affordable and accessible healthcare, free 2-year college education, our campaign's fight to enact a statewide ban on assault weapons, and much more."