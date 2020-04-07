Krystal Ball Knocks it out the Park Again--By Telling Bernie to Stay in the Race!

~The Headline Clip Title is Rhetorical

I am really getting nauseated by the many DNC snakes and the Parliament of Dunces, in harmony with the twits in Mainstream Media serving their billionaire masters by pumping out the most despicable campaign bullsh*t I can recall in the past 60 years that I have been politically conscious.

The framework of credibility in American politics has withered and died, and the health of our economic system may survive--but it is in very serious trouble.

Why would any amount of time for Joe to run against Trump help him, when he is so ably imploding on a daily basis entirely on his own?

She calls the DNC manipulation correctly: they are getting worried that their straw-husk candidate is losing any credibility, and yes, like 2016, they will TRY to blame that on Bernie once again.

How could the idiocy of our contemporary era get any deeper or any more doomed? Even Atlantic Monthly, one of the last bastions of intelligent analysis (which I have respected and studied for two decades), has fallen to calling on Bernie to step down from the race.

Why should he do that when doing so impugns every great idea and every small contribution and every brilliant solution he has ever come up with?

I can't add much more to Krystal to what Krystal says except that this is the most profound and most accurate political commentary on any media anywhere in the United States. As you watch the parade of lies that continues to spew out of American media, remember her words in this video, please.

