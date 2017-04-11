Peace and
conflict are the opposite state of circumstances. Where there is peace, there
is no conflict. But where there is war and conflict, there is no peace. The
world, getting globalized, has witnessed an egregious situation in terms of
opposite relation of peace and conflict. If the one corner of the world is
under horrors of conflict, the other cannot remain peacefully prospering. At
least, it experiences terror and awe due to the fire and dreadfulness of
conflict in the other far-flung corner.
Similarly, the
awesome situation in the East Asia can be observed particularly when the US
administration has decided to deploy its warrior fleet close to the North
Korean water boundaries. There are many reasons to define the deployment as the
scenario, converse to the peace: first, the topnotch leadership gives
acrimonious statements against their rival and utilize a threatening language.
The Trump administration has stated to maintain the balance of power in the Korean Peninsula
and avowed to ensure peace.
On the other
hand, the Korean leadership responded with rancorous remarks and affirmed to
defend their land with firmness and resolve.
Second, the rival states engage the rival into its own region and
attempt to downside their morale employing variety of direct and indirect
approaches. The US decision-makers have concluded many protocols and agreements with South Korean
governments for the strategic goals, aiming at the encirclement of the
discomforting states such as North
Korea.
Similarly, the
North Korean Government enjoys the close patronage of China under its
security perceptions. Thus, union into the rival alliance reveals the
intensity-seeking pathways by the two sides. Accordingly, these two reasons are
the specific indication of the abnormality in relations between USA and North Korea. Third, the military
deployments are the herald of the abnormal relations among the states. Particularly, the deployment of the military
division on the borders or the mobility of the naval war fleets into the
hostile region affirms the intense situation, prevailing between the two
rivals.
The United States of America has recently deployed
its war-fighting aircraft carriers close to the North Korea. That is why it is
maintained by the analysts that President Trump's deployment of an aircraft
carrier to the waters off the Korean Peninsula has raised tensions across East Asia. Accordingly, the threatening statements by the
rivals' leaderships, the strategic engagement into hostile alliances and the
mobility and the deployment of the armed forces on the enemy's borders have
presently corroborated the intense confrontation between USA and North Korea.
The deployment of the US aircraft carrier is the omen of
the horrors of the nuclear war the world may witness in the East Asian region.
In fact, it is a region whose peripheries are suffocated with the immense
populace. China ,
Subcontinent, Indonesia, Philippines, Japan
and even both Koreas contain a major chunk of the population in the world. That is why a single
inflammatory undertaking may lead to the irreversible loss of human in history.
More hideously, North Korea
is equipped with nuclear arsenals and is headed by a leadership with stubborn,
arrogant and resolute attitude to defend their homeland.
Under such scenario, the said deployment is an unpleasant
event that may generate the terror on one hand and may become the cause of the
havoc for the human lives within moments. Therefore, the responsible policy-makers
are required to behave responsibly and play their reasoned role in defusing the
unlikely situation that brought the deployments of US aircraft carrier into practice.
